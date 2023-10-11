Headlines

Viral

Why Meta techie earning Rs 3 crore annually chose to quit his job? Reason revealed

A Meta employee earning Rs 3 crore annually left the company and revealed the reasons why he quit his job.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Not everyone follows the same path to success. While many aim for high-paying jobs at tech giants like Google and Facebook's parent company, Meta, one young man's story took a different turn. Meet Eric Yu, who, at the age of 28, landed a coveted position at Meta with an annual salary of approximately Rs 3 crore.

This story, as reported by Business Insider, sheds light on Eric's journey. Initially, he considered it a dream job, even turning down an offer from Google in favor of Meta. However, the reality of the work environment at Meta turned out to be quite different from his expectations.

Eric faced intense pressure while working at Meta, with relentless demands for high-quality coding and harsh feedback. The workplace lacked empathy and open communication, fostering a toxic culture that took a toll on his well-being. The stress and strain became so overwhelming that Eric started experiencing panic attacks, primarily while working from home.

Recognizing the severe impact on his mental health, Eric decided to prioritize his well-being and walked away from the high-paying job at Meta. Although continuing at Meta might have provided more financial security, Eric chose to prioritize his mental health and made a significant career shift. He's now pursuing a career in real estate, where he's finding success while focusing on his overall well-being.

