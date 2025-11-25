Whose lavish wedding did Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani attend at Jio World Centre? Know all about the couple

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani, and son Anant Ambani, as he attended the wedding ceremony of Karan Nathwani, the younger son of Parimal Nathwani.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia, with a huge net worth of over Rs 10007144142600 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, which is the most valuable company in India. Mukesh Ambani is also known for his luxurious lifestyle and lives in Antilia, one of the most expensive homes in the world, worth more than Rs 15,000 crore.

Recently, a video of the Ambani family attending a wedding in Mumbai went viral. Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, attended the wedding of Karan Nathwani. Karan is the son of Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani, who is a close aide and advisor to Mukesh Ambani.

Karan married Dweta at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The same venue was also used for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding last year.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani, and son Anant Ambani, as he attended the wedding ceremony of Karan Nathwani, the younger son of Parimal Nathwani.

Parimal Nathwani is the Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries and a member of the Rajya Sabha. He has two sons with his wife Varsha Nathwani, Dhanraj and Karan.

Nita Ambani wore a bulky saree for the event, while Mukesh Ambani wore traditional Indian clothing. The pair was spotted posing for photos and welcoming visitors. MLA Shailesh Sotta posted some photos of Anant Ambani, who was also present at the wedding ceremony.

Nita Ambani is seen blessing the newlyweds in a charming video that a fan site posted. As she applied a tilak to their foreheads, the Reliance Foundation chairperson was beaming.

Karan Nathwani is then seen in the video stooping to touch her feet and ask for her blessings.

Industrialist Parimal Nathwani had previously written on social media about inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Mukesh and Nita Ambani to his wedding. The wedding invitations had been personally delivered to them by him.