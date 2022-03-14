‘Whole world should know’: Ukrainian man learns of his family’s death amid Russian attack via Twitter

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia reach new heights each day, many visuals of devastations and destruction surface on social media, showing the plight of the Ukrainians in the midst of a war and constant attacks by the Russian forces.

Amid this, a Ukrainian man recounted the tale of how he lost his wife and children in an attack by the Russian military in the country and got to know the news of the tragic loss of his family through a social networking website.

A Ukrainian mother and her two children were killed along with a church volunteer who was helping them flee the city of Kyiv. The family was killed by mortar fire by the Russian forces while they were trying to evacuate via a damaged bridge in Irpin on Sunday.

Serhiy Perebyinis got to know about the death of his wife and children hours later when the disturbing images of their dead bodies started doing rounds on Twitter, according to The New York Times.

The photo of Perebyinis’ wife and children was taken by New York Times photographer Lynsey Addario and spread like wildfire on Twitter, showcasing the heartbreak and human toll of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 26.

The photograph clicked by the New York Times journalist showed the woman and her children, along with the volunteer, lying on the street lifeless, covered in blood. The photo was shared multiple times on social media, and Perebyinis soon chanced upon it.

While conversing with The Times, the Ukrainian man confirmed that the victims in the photo were his wife, Tetiana Perebyinis, 43, and their two children, Mykyta, 18, and Alisa, 9, as well as Anatoly Berezhnyi, 26.

Perebyinis said that he was taking care of his sick mother while his wife decided that it was time to evacuate the children from the city. Soon after, a shell hit their apartment building but the family never made it out and succumbed to the attack.

The photograph showed Russian soldiers standing over the bodies of the family, while their clothes and luggage were strewn across the street. It was the luggage that helped the father identify his family. He said, “I recognized the luggage and that is how I knew.”

Though the photograph was disturbing and heartbreaking, the man said that it was important that the death of his family was captured in the shot. He said, “The whole world should know what is happening here.”