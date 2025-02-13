The video is captioned "When You Are Travelling Kumbh Yatra in First Class."

A video showing the overcrowded condition of a first class train to Maha Kumbh 2025 has gone viral. Shared by Instagram user Piyushh Agrawal, the clip captures the struggles of passengers traveling to Prayagraj for the grand religious event.

The video is captioned "When You Are Travelling Kumbh Yatra in First Class." It starts inside a sleeper cabin, which looks normal at first. But as the person in the video opens the door, the passage outside is packed with people sitting on the floor and standing in every available space.

The video has received over 27 million views and sparked mixed reactions online. Many were shocked to see such a situation in a first class coach. One user asked, "Is this for real?" while another commented, "OMG... 1st class ki ye halat." Some joked about the situation, with one writing, "Whole India in one coach," and another saying, "Power of struggle."

Others took a different approach. One user wrote, "At least be happy they are not in," while another commented, "Itne paap karne hi q jisko Ganga ji me dhone pade." A few raised concerns about safety, saying that ticketed passengers should not have to struggle to move around or access basic facilities.

Earlier, a video of women traveling in a train’s toilet due to overcrowding also went viral. With lakhs of people heading to Maha Kumbh, railway congestion remains a major challenge for authorities.

