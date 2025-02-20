The accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights in the gym. The trainer also suffered minor injuries in the tragedy.

National gold-medallist female power-lifter Yashtika Acharya (17) died when a 270-kg rod fell on her neck while practising in the gym.

The 17-year-old power-lifter hailed from Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The neck of the gold medallist player broke when a 270-kg rod fell on her on Tuesday, Naya Shahar SHO Vikram Tiwari said.

He said, immediately after the accident, she was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Tiwari said the accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights in the gym. The trainer also suffered minor injuries in the tragedy.

The SHO said the family has not registered any case in this regard. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.

Yashtika won the gold medal in National Bench Press Championship in Goa in October last year in the Sub Junior 84kg and above category.

What is powerlifiting?

Power-lifting is a competitive strength sport in which an athlete tries to lift maximum weight on three lifts -- squat, bench press and deadlift.

In a squat, the bar loaded with weights rests on the lifter's shoulders at the back of the head. The lifter bends her or his knees and drops into a squatting position and then ascends back to an erect position.

In bench press, the power-lifter first rests on the bench with her or his face upwards and back down. She/he takes the loaded bar at arm's length and lowers the bar to the chest. When the bar touches the chest, it is pulled up.