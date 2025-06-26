Tanner, who built a community of supporters through his candid and heartfelt updates on social media, left a final message for his followers.

The internet is mourning the death of popular influencer Tanner Martin, who died at the age of 30 after a long and emotional five-year battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Just a month before his passing, Tanner became a father for the first time, welcoming a baby girl with his wife, Shay Wright.

Who was Tanner Martin?

Tanner, who built a community of supporters through his candid and heartfelt updates on social media, left a final message for his followers. In the video he recorded before his passing, which was posted to Instagram on June 25, he appeared calm, composed and deeply reflective. "If you're watching this, I'm dead," he began with all sincerity, expressing gratitude for a life well lived. He described life as "amazing" and shared that he hopes there is something meaningful after death, including the hope of being reunited with lost loved ones.

Tanner Martin's death announcement

Martin acknowledged the fear that comes with death, but described it as "a new adventure." His words exuded both calm and courage, as he explained that he was eager, even a little excited, about what was to come next. Despite facing unimaginable challenges, his humour and optimism shone through until the end.

He thanked his fans for their unwavering support and said their love had made his final years enjoyable and comfortable. In a final request, Martin encouraged followers to visit the family's GoFundMe page, a move that has now been adopted by his wife as well, in honour of his memory.

Tanner's baby announcement

In November 2024, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. Shay, a mental health therapist, reflected on the emotional weight of their decision, balancing excitement with grief and fear, knowing that their daughter could grow up without her father.

Their daughter was born on May 15, after which the couple shared a heartwarming photo from the hospital. Just days earlier, Tanner took to Instagram, his voice weakened from chemotherapy, and excitedly showed off baby slippers, hinting that the baby would be arriving soon.

Now, the world is holding its breath and heart, remembering a young father, partner, and warrior who faced death with courage, grace, and love and left behind not just memories but a legacy of strength.

Also read: What jobs, skills will matter most by 2030: Nikhil Kamath breaks down the future of word