FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon

From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest

What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?

BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'

Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani

Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inau

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

From Chhaava, Sikandar, Saiyaara: 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT

CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics

CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony

HomeViral

VIRAL

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest

The 31-year-old Austrian beauty influencer, also a makeup artist and singer, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in late November 2025. Pieper was last seen after returning home from a Christmas party on November 23, 2025, in Graz, Austria.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 03:15 PM IST

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Austrian beauty influencer, Stefanie Pieper, who went missing, was found dead, according to Austrian media on Sunday. Her body was found inside a suitcase buried in a forest. Her ex-boyfriend confessed to killing her, following which he was arrested in Slovenia after he was found near his burning car. 

Austrian beauty influencer killed and buried in suitcase

The 31-year-old Austrian beauty influencer, also a makeup artist and singer, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in late November 2025. Pieper was last seen after returning home from a Christmas party on November 23, 2025, in Graz, Austria. According to the Styrian State Police, she had sent a friend a WhatsApp message saying she was home safe, but followed up with an alarming message expressing fear that someone was in her building's stairwell. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to appear for a scheduled photoshoot.

According to reports, Stefanie's boyfriend, a nightclub security guard, was arrested by Slovenian police after his car was found burning in a casino parking lot near the Austrian-Slovenian border, an apparent attempt to cover up evidence. He has been extradited to Austria. After hours of interrogation, the ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to strangling Pieper during a heated argument. He admitted to placing her body in a suitcase and burying it in a forest in Slovenia. Besides him, two of the ex-boyfriend's male relatives, reportedly his brother and stepfather, were also detained in the case. 

Who was Stefanie?

Based in Graz, Austria, Pieper gained popularity for her lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content on social media. She had established herself as a brand ambassador for various cosmetic labels. She also studied law and pursued a career in music under the name Stefanie Pieper Music and had studied law. Her terrifying death case has left the online community and public in shock. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inau
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
From Chhaava, Sikandar, Saiyaara: 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? FM moves new excise...
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by her ex-boyfriend,
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics
CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net worth, biggest Bollywood hits
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net wort
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement