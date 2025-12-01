Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest

The 31-year-old Austrian beauty influencer, also a makeup artist and singer, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in late November 2025. Pieper was last seen after returning home from a Christmas party on November 23, 2025, in Graz, Austria.

Austrian beauty influencer, Stefanie Pieper, who went missing, was found dead, according to Austrian media on Sunday. Her body was found inside a suitcase buried in a forest. Her ex-boyfriend confessed to killing her, following which he was arrested in Slovenia after he was found near his burning car.



Austrian beauty influencer killed and buried in suitcase



The 31-year-old Austrian beauty influencer, also a makeup artist and singer, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in late November 2025. Pieper was last seen after returning home from a Christmas party on November 23, 2025, in Graz, Austria. According to the Styrian State Police, she had sent a friend a WhatsApp message saying she was home safe, but followed up with an alarming message expressing fear that someone was in her building's stairwell. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to appear for a scheduled photoshoot.



According to reports, Stefanie's boyfriend, a nightclub security guard, was arrested by Slovenian police after his car was found burning in a casino parking lot near the Austrian-Slovenian border, an apparent attempt to cover up evidence. He has been extradited to Austria. After hours of interrogation, the ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to strangling Pieper during a heated argument. He admitted to placing her body in a suitcase and burying it in a forest in Slovenia. Besides him, two of the ex-boyfriend's male relatives, reportedly his brother and stepfather, were also detained in the case.



Who was Stefanie?



Based in Graz, Austria, Pieper gained popularity for her lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content on social media. She had established herself as a brand ambassador for various cosmetic labels. She also studied law and pursued a career in music under the name Stefanie Pieper Music and had studied law. Her terrifying death case has left the online community and public in shock.