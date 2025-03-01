He was responsible for designing and constructing several major infrastructure projects across the Indian subcontinent, contributing significantly to urban planning and public welfare

Many people in India, especially in New Delhi, are familiar with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the city's most well-known medical institutions. However, not many know that Lahore also has a Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, founded in 1921 by Sir Ganga Ram himself. A visionary civil engineer and philanthropist, he played a crucial role in the development of Lahore, earning him the title of the “Father of modern-day Lahore.” His contributions continue to be remembered even today.

The legacy of Sir Ganga Ram

Born in 1851 in a small village in Pakistan, Sir Ganga Ram came from a humble background. Despite limited resources, he pursued his education with dedication and went on to become a highly respected civil engineer. He was responsible for designing and constructing several major infrastructure projects across the Indian subcontinent, contributing significantly to urban planning and public welfare.

Restoring a historic landmark

Recently, historian Haroun Rashid announced the restoration of Sir Ganga Ram’s ancestral home in Lahore. He shared pictures showcasing the house, which had been in ruins since the Partition. The restoration aims to bring back its original grandeur, honouring Sir Ganga Ram’s legacy and highlighting the historical significance of his family home.

Sir Ganga Ram played a vital role in shaping Lahore’s modern infrastructure. Many of the city’s iconic buildings and institutions were designed and built under his supervision. His most notable contributions include the establishment of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Aitchison College, both of which remain important landmarks in Lahore today.

Apart from his contributions to architecture, he was also a strong advocate for social welfare. He worked on improving Lahore’s water supply system, building roads, and constructing bridges, all of which played a key role in the city’s development.