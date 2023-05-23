Who was Santosh Lal, MS Dhoni’s close friend who taught him the hugely popular 'thappad shot’?

Today is an important day for former India skipper and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as CSK are set to play against Gujarat Titans in the first qualifiers of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Dhoni, 40, has led CSK superbly to reach the knockout stage of the 16th season of IPL and his millions of fans are praying that Dhoni lifts the IPL trophy this year which could be the last season for the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni is not just a cricketer but an inspiration for billions of people across the world. Dhoni will always be remembered as the inventor of the famous helicopter shot. Interestingly, the helicopter shot was not invented by Dhoni but his close friend Santosh Lal, who is no more.

Who was Dhoni's close friend, Santosh Lal?

According to Dhoni, Santosh Lal invented the helicopter shot and he used to call it ‘Thappad shot’. It may be recalled that Kranti Prakash Jha portrayed Santosh Lal's character in Dhoni’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film showed that Santosh used to teach Dhoni the ‘thappad shot’ and sought some samosas from him.

Santosh Lal was also a cricketer and according to some reports, he and Dhoni have played a lot of matches together when they were growing up. But Santosh Lal failed to play cricket for long time due to his family responsibilities, but Dhoni continued chasing his dream of playing for Team India and ultimately got the chance to represent India.

After a few years, Santosh Lal fell critically ill and he died in 2013 due to pancreatitis. When Dhoni came to know about Santosh Lal’s bad health he arranged an air ambulance for his friend and tried to shift him from Ranchi to a hospital in Delhi.

When Santosh Lal was being brought to Delhi the weather changed suddenly and the air ambulance was forced to land in Varanasi. Santosh Lal died in Varanasi before reaching Delhi.