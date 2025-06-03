She was known for promoting cultural pride, women's rights and educational awareness. The Chitral teenager was the daughter of a social activist.

Pakistan's 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her Islamabad residence on Monday, according to reports by The Express Tribune and SAMAA TV. Sana was reportedly shot at close range by an unidentified assailant who reportedly entered her home and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The report, citing police sources, stated: "The killer reportedly entered the house and opened fire before fleeing the scene."

SAMAA TV reported that the suspect may have been a guest at the residence. Quoting police officials, the channel said: "Sana Yousuf, who hailed from Upper Chitral and resided in Sector G-13 of Islamabad, was fatally shot by a guest who had come to visit her at her residence. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect."

Who was Sana Yousaf?

Sana Yousaf belonged to Chitral in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had gained popularity through her TikTok videos and has a significant following. She was known for promoting cultural pride, women's rights and educational awareness. The Chitral teenager was the daughter of a social activist.

This is not the first case this year involving the murder of a teenage girl influencer in Pakistan. Earlier this year, ARY News reported that a 15-year-old girl named Hira was shot dead by her father and maternal uncle in Quetta in an alleged case of honour killing over her presence on TikTok. According to the report, the father, Anwarul-Haq, was enraged by his daughter's social media activity and had instructed her to stop posting videos. When she refused, he allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law, Tayyab Ali, to kill her.

With ANI inputs