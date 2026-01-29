Who was Sadhvi Prem Baisa, dies months after viral video controversy?

With a massive following, she was respected by devotees for her profound talks on faith, tradition, and spiritual values. Her connections with prominent religious figures further solidified her position as a prominent spiritual leader. Read here to know more about her.

The sudden demise of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, a renowned Kathavachak from western Rajasthan, has sent shockwaves across the region, raising numerous questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. The spiritual leader was found dead under suspicious circumstances on January 28, 2026, at her ashram in Jodhpur, sparking a police investigation.

Who was Sadhvi Prem Baisa?

Sadhvi Prem Baisa was a revered religious storyteller known for her captivating spiritual discourses and unwavering dedication to Sanatan Dharma. With a massive following, she was respected by devotees for her profound talks on faith, tradition, and spiritual values. Her connections with prominent religious figures further solidified her position as a prominent spiritual leader. However, recent months saw her embroiled in controversies and personal stress stemming from allegations and disputes with former associates.

The day of her death

According to her family, Sadhvi Prem Baisa had been battling illness for two days prior to her passing. On January 28, a person was summoned to the ashram to administer an injection, after which her condition rapidly deteriorated. Her father reported that she became unconscious following the injection. She was rushed to Preksha Hospital on Pal Road, where doctors declared her "brought dead".

As per procedure, the hospital informed Shastri Nagar police and advised the family to shift the body to MDM Hospital. Instead, the family took her body back to the ashram in Boranada. Sub-Inspector Hemraj from Boranada police station reached the ashram, sealed her room, and later sent the body to MDM Hospital for a post-mortem by a medical board.

The mystery deepens

The case took a mysterious turn when a post appeared on her social media account around 9:30 pm, nearly four hours after her death. The message, resembling a suicide note, mentioned "Agni Pariksha", "Goodbye", and "Justice". The post read, "I have lived every single moment for the propagation of Sanatan Dharma... Throughout my life, I received the blessings of Adi Jagadguru Shankaracharya, the world's yoga gurus, and revered saints and sages."

"I wrote letters to Adi Guru Shankaracharya and many great saints and sages of the country, requesting a trial by fire, but what did nature have in store?" The caption continued, "I am bidding farewell to this world forever, but I have complete faith in God and the revered saints and sages. If not in my lifetime, then after my death, I will surely receive justice" the post added.

Investigation underway

Police are currently investigating who had access to her social media account and whether the post was scheduled earlier or uploaded by someone else. Questions surround the family's actions, with her father reportedly hesitant to file a police complaint and refusing a post-mortem initially.

The hospital ambulance was also declined, with the body taken to the ashram in a personal vehicle instead. No formal complaint has been filed against the person who administered the injection. A medical board post-mortem is deemed necessary to determine the exact cause of death