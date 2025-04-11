Nita Ambani recently opened up about her humble upbringing, which was rooted in a large, close-knit Gujarati family living together in a humble neighborhood in Santacruz, suburban Mumbai.

Nita Ambani, born Nita Dalal, hails from a middle-class Gujarati family. Despite eventually marrying Dhirubhai Ambani’s eldest son, Mukesh Ambani, at 22 and entering a life of luxury, she remained grounded. Her simplicity and sense of social responsibility have been rooted in her upbringing, which has remained away from media glare.

Nita recently opened up about her humble upbringing, which was rooted in a large, close-knit Gujarati family living together in a humble neighborhood in Santacruz, suburban Mumbai. Her father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, was a committed philanthropist who instilled in her the value of giving back. As a young girl, she would often join him on Sundays to distribute food to those in need, fostering a sense of compassion and social responsibility.





Who was Ravindrabhai Dalal?

Ravindrabhai Dalal held a senior position at the Birla Group. Growing up in a joint family, Nita developed a strong sense of community and social responsibility. Ravindrabhai was known for his selfless dedication and compassionate service, earning him great respect, including from Dhirubhai Ambani. After his passing in 2014, his final rites were performed by Akash and Anant Ambani, a testament to the deep respect the Ambani family had for him.



Nita credits her parents for instilling in her essential values that continue to guide her life. In an interaction with Fortune India, she expressed her gratitude, stating, "I believe values are shaped during formative years, and I am truly grateful to my parents for instilling in me the importance of sharing, caring, tolerance, hard work, respect for elders, and patience. These values continue to guide me."

Nita grew up in a large, close-knit joint family of 30 members, where love and encouragement fostered big dreams despite limited means. Her upbringing, with 11 girls and 1 boy, taught her the value of equality, with her parents instilling the idea that girls could do anything boys could, a principle that has stayed with her throughout her life.





Nita has been a trained Bharatnatyam dancer since age 6 and initially pursued a dance career. She caught the attention of Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's mother, who was impressed by her charm and envisioned her as her future daughter-in-law. Nita, a school teacher at the time, met Mukesh Ambani and continued teaching for several years after their 1985 marriage, staying true to her roots despite her new wealthy lifestyle. Today, Nita Ambani is a successful businessperson and socialite, having launched various ventures, including the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).