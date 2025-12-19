Who was Ravindra Kaushik? Real-life ‘Dhurandhar’ spy known as Indira Gandhi’s ‘black tiger’

Who was Ravindra Kaushik? The real-life RAW spy known as ‘Black Tiger,’ whose story mirrors the world of Dhurandhar, from undercover in Pakistan to a tragic death in custody.

The film Dhurandhar captivates audiences with its portrayal of the spy world, sparking interest in real-life spies whose stories are often less recognised. One notable figure is Ravindra Kaushik, a covert operative for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who was famously referred to as the 'Black Tiger' by Indira Gandhi.

Kaushik’s journey from a theatre stage in India to a prison cell in Pakistan is one of the most haunting and inspirational chapters in Indian intelligence history.

From theatre artist to intelligence operative

Ravindra Kaushik was born in Rajasthan and was known in his early years as a talented theatre artist. His ability to perform, change accents, and fully absorb a character made him stand out. According to published accounts on Indian intelligence operations, these skills eventually caught the attention of RAW recruiters.

Once selected, Kaushik underwent intense training. He was taught Urdu, Islamic traditions, Pakistani culture, and regional behaviour. The goal was not simply disguise, but complete transformation.

Becoming Nabi Ahmed Shakir

RAW reportedly erased all visible traces of Kaushik’s Indian identity. He crossed into Pakistan under the name Nabi Ahmed Shakir, undergoing physical and cultural changes to blend in seamlessly.

He enrolled at Karachi University, where he completed a law degree. Later, he secured employment in Pakistan’s Military. While some popular stories claim he rose to the rank of a commissioned officer. His role gave him access to sensitive military information.

Kaushik married a local woman named Amaanat and started a family. To neighbours and colleagues, Nabi Ahmed Shakir was an ordinary Pakistani citizen.

RAW’s ‘Black Tiger’

During his years in Pakistan, Kaushik reportedly passed on critical information to Indian agencies. Much of this information remains classified, but defence commentators have stated that his inputs helped India anticipate military movements and avoid major escalations.

It was during this period of time that the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is said to have given him the codename 'The Black Tiger.'

Exposure, torture, and death

Kaushik’s cover did not fail due to recklessness. As reported by The Telegraph and cited in later books, a RAW communication network was intercepted, leading to his identification under interrogation.

He was brutally tortured during questioning, followed by long imprisonment across different Pakistani jails. Suffering from illness, Ravindra Kaushik eventually died in custody in 2001.

He was buried near the prison, far from his homeland, without public honours or official acknowledgement.