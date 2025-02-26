Pitchai Rajagopal, son of a onion seller, opened his first Saravana Bhavan restaurant in Chennai in 198i, following the advice of his astrologer to "start a business associated with fire."

The aroma of sizzling spices and the comforting warmth of South Indian hospitality are synonymous with Saravana Bhavan, a restaurant chain that has become a global phenomenon. But behind the vibrant side of this culinary empire lies a story as complex and layered as its signature sambar. The journey of Pitchai Rajagopal, the founder of Saravana Bhavan from humble beginnings to international acclaim, is a captivating blend of ambition, success, and ultimately, a tragic end.

Pitchai Rajagopal's vision to start Saravana Bhavan

Pitchai Rajagopal, son of a onion seller, opened his first Saravana Bhavan restaurant in Chennai in 198i, following the advice of his astrologer to "start a business associated with fire." At the time, the idea of launching a South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain was not particularly groundbreaking. However, what unfolded next was truly extraordinary.

Despite business advisors urging him to compromise on quality or raise prices, Rajagopal remained steadfast in his vision of providing wholesome food at affordable prices. While his initial venture went into loss, his unwavering commitment to quality soon paid off. The restaurant's reputation for authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine spread rapidly, leading to the opening of more outlets across India.

What makes Saravana Bhavan different?

What truly set Saravana Bhavan apart wasn't just its delicious food, but also Rajagopal's unique approach to employee welfare. His workers enjoyed benefits rarely seen in the restaurant industry, including pensions, free healthcare, housing loans, and even marriage funds for their daughters. This earned him the affectionate nickname "annachi" (elder brother) among his staff, fostering exceptional loyalty within his workforce.

By 2019, the restaurant chain had expanded to an impressive 111 restaurants across 22 countries, employing approximately 5,000 people. Each establishment maintained the legacy of exceptional taste and quality that had become synonymous with the Saravana Bhavan name. The chain now operates 27 outlets in South India, 3 in the North, and 81 outlets across 25 countries globally.

Rajagopal's deep devotion to Lord Muruga was evident in every restaurant, with traditional lamps and portraits of the deity adorning the decor. He was known for his generous contributions to temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Muruga.

The tragic turn in P Rajagopal's life

However, who knew that Rajagopal's reliance on astrology, which had seemingly guided his business success, would ultimately contribute to his downfall.

His astrologer advised him tie the knot with Jeevajothi, the daughter of one of his assistant managers, third and make her as his wife to achieve immense wealth. Despite Rajagopal's advances and threats, Jeevajothi went on to marry one Prince Santhakumar, a man she loved. Rajagopal's obsessive pursuit of Jeevajothi led to a tragic turn in his life.

In October 2001, the couple was kidnapped and Santhakumar was murdered. His body was found by the forest department officials from inside the Tiger Chola forests in Kodaikanal on October 31.

His post-mortem report had said the cause of death was asphyxia due to throttling. Soon after, police found the cloth used for the murder.

Initially sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2004, Rajagopal's sentence was later upgraded to life imprisonment by the Madras High Court. After several years of appeals, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction in March 2019.

The story of the 'Dosa King' continues to captivate public imagination. Filmmaker TJ Gnanavel is now making a film titled "Dosa King" to explore this remarkable tale of rise and fall.