Her family announced the news in a post shared on her Instagram account, leaving fans and followers in disbelief. They have not yet disclosed the cause of her sudden death.

Popular social media content creator Misha Agrawal passed away on Thursday (April 24), just two days before she would have been ringing in her 25th birthday. Her family announced the news in a post shared on her Instagram account, leaving fans and followers in disbelief. The cause of her sudden death has not been disclosed as yet.

'Unimaginable loss'

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing," the statement read. "Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts," it added.

"Our loss is unimaginable. We have no words. Take care," the caption on the post read.

As the news of her passing spread on social media, fans and followers poured in tributes and conveyed condolences to Misha's family.

Misha known for humorous videos

Misha was born on April 26, 2000, according to her family's post. Known for her candid and sarcastic videos on daily life, Misha was quite popular on Instagram. At the time of writing this report, there were over 3,43,000 followers on the her handle. She also had a website called mishcosmetics.in, where a hair oil labeled Mish Hair Oil was listed for sale.

Misha, who reportedly holds an Integrated Law degree, had started creating online content in 2017.