Mehran Karimi Nasseri was an Iranian refugee who spent 18 years at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. His daunting and challenging experiences inspired the 2004 movie, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks.

Who was Mehran Karimi Nasseri?

Mehran Karimi Nasseri was born in Masjid-i-Sulaiman, Iran, in 1945. However, his past remains cloudy as he gave different accounts of his family and their stories in past interview in 2003. However, according to a 2004 report by the Guardian, he had a natural childhood before grave experiences he faced in his adulthood.

Nasseri himself said that he was found to be illegitimate by his family who threw him out. He then studied Yugoslav economics in Europe. In the 1970s he became an active protestor of the Shah and his rule. His claims of being imprisoned and exiled are not corroborated by evidence.

How Mehran ended up living in Paris airport?

After coming to Europe, Nasseri sought asylum, and Belgium gave him a refugee status. He continued his extensive travels which were hindered by an incident where he lost his legal documents and got stuck at Paris airport. He lived for 18 years in the departure lounge of Terminal 1 in Charles de Gaulle Airport from August 26, 1988, until July 2006.

Living there for so long, the airport staff started recognising him. His bed used to be a red plastic bench. His life went normally at the airport, talking and working with the staff and reading magazines. His life inspired many films, including the Steven Spielberg's and long before that in 1993 a movie named ‘Lost in transit’ came. An opera was also inspired by his life, ‘Flight’.

An autibiography, ‘The Terminal Man,’ was co-written by Andrew Donkin and was published the same year ‘The Terminal’ came, that is, in 2004. After spending 18 years at Paris airport, he returned to the airport in 2022 and died the same year on November 12, due to a heart attack.