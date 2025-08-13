Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...
War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH
'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise
Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...
Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'
Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot
BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'
BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...
VIRAL
Her sacrifice paved the way for future human spaceflight, leaving her a lasting legacy as one of the early pioneers of space exploration.
The Soviet Union made history by sending the first living creature into space, a stray dog named Laika, on November 3, 1957. The mission was intended to find out if space travel would be safe for humans. Unfortunately, it was a one-way trip, as there was no technology to bring her back to Earth.
Found wandering the streets of Moscow a few days before launch, Laika was chosen because of her small size and calm temperament, making her ideal for the confined spaceflight. After a brief but intense training period, she was placed on Sputnik 2 and launched into orbit, alone, far from her home.
Her sacrifice paved the way for future human spaceflight, leaving her a lasting legacy as one of the early pioneers of space exploration.
Laika was a small mixed-breed bitch and her real name was Kudryavka, which means little curly in Russian. She got the name Laika, which means barker, after she barked during a live interview. In the US, some people jokingly called her Mutnik, a portmanteau of 'mutt' and 'sputnik'. She weighed about 13 pounds (6 kilograms) during her space flight.
This stray dog was chosen for this mission because she was used to living in harsh conditions.
Like other stray dogs selected for space missions, Laika's training was extremely rigorous. The dogs were kept in cages to get used to the cramped space inside the Sputnik 2 cabin, which got smaller over time. The stressful conditions took a toll on them as the dogs refused to eat and, despite being given medication, stopped going to the toilet.
The night before Laika's launch, one of the mission's scientists, Dr. Vladimir Yazdovsky, spent some special time with her. As everyone knew, she would not survive the flight, so he wanted to give her a last moment of comfort. He took her home to play with his children. He just wanted to do something nice for her as she had very little time left.
Laika's space mission, called Korabl-Sputnik 2, was planned by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, when both the Soviet Union and the US were trying to reach space.
In 1957, Laika was launched into orbit in a small, compact cabin that was built quickly. Scientists had attached small devices to her body to monitor her heart rate and breathing. The spacecraft continued to orbit the Earth and send vital information. Unfortunately, a few hours later, the cabin became too hot and Laika died. Her mission provided scientists with useful information about life in space.
Also read: THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...