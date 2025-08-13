Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH

'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise

Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...

Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'

BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

War 2 first review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

HomeViral

VIRAL

Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission

Her sacrifice paved the way for future human spaceflight, leaving her a lasting legacy as one of the early pioneers of space exploration.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission

TRENDING NOW

The Soviet Union made history by sending the first living creature into space, a stray dog named Laika, on November 3, 1957. The mission was intended to find out if space travel would be safe for humans. Unfortunately, it was a one-way trip, as there was no technology to bring her back to Earth.

Found wandering the streets of Moscow a few days before launch, Laika was chosen because of her small size and calm temperament, making her ideal for the confined spaceflight. After a brief but intense training period, she was placed on Sputnik 2 and launched into orbit, alone, far from her home.

Her sacrifice paved the way for future human spaceflight, leaving her a lasting legacy as one of the early pioneers of space exploration.

Who was Laika?

Laika was a small mixed-breed bitch and her real name was Kudryavka, which means little curly in Russian. She got the name Laika, which means barker, after she barked during a live interview. In the US, some people jokingly called her Mutnik, a portmanteau of 'mutt' and 'sputnik'. She weighed about 13 pounds (6 kilograms) during her space flight.

Why was Laika chosen? 

This stray dog was chosen for this mission because she was used to living in harsh conditions.

Like other stray dogs selected for space missions, Laika's training was extremely rigorous. The dogs were kept in cages to get used to the cramped space inside the Sputnik 2 cabin, which got smaller over time. The stressful conditions took a toll on them as the dogs refused to eat and, despite being given medication, stopped going to the toilet.

The night before Laika's launch, one of the mission's scientists, Dr. Vladimir Yazdovsky, spent some special time with her. As everyone knew, she would not survive the flight, so he wanted to give her a last moment of comfort. He took her home to play with his children. He just wanted to do something nice for her as she had very little time left.

What was Laika's mission?

 Laika's space mission, called Korabl-Sputnik 2, was planned by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, when both the Soviet Union and the US were trying to reach space.

In 1957, Laika was launched into orbit in a small, compact cabin that was built quickly. Scientists had attached small devices to her body to monitor her heart rate and breathing. The spacecraft continued to orbit the Earth and send vital information. Unfortunately, a few hours later, the cabin became too hot and Laika died. Her mission provided scientists with useful information about life in space.

Also read: THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attac
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family..'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's restaurant; SEE PICS
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's res
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE