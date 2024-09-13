Twitter
Who Was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? 'World's most monstrous bodybuilder' who died after suffering heart attack

Illia's rise to fame was driven by his extraordinary transformation and passion for bodybuilding.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

Illia Yefimchyk, famously known as "Golem" and the “world’s most monstrous bodybuilder,” passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. The Belarusian bodybuilder, renowned for his enormous physique and social media presence, died on September 11, 2024, after spending days in a coma. Despite efforts to revive him, including CPR from his wife Anna and a helicopter flight to the hospital, Illia's condition worsened, and his brain activity ceased, leading to his tragic death.

Illia's rise to fame was driven by his extraordinary transformation and passion for bodybuilding. Though he never participated in professional competitions, he gained a dedicated following on social media, where he shared content that showcased his rigorous workouts and discipline. Known by his nickname "The Mutant," he pushed the boundaries of physical fitness, consuming over 16,500 calories daily to maintain his massive frame. At his peak, he weighed 340 lbs, stood 6ft 1 inch tall, and had a chest measuring 61 inches and biceps measuring 25 inches.

His journey into bodybuilding started from humble beginnings. As a child, he weighed just 70 kg and struggled with basic exercises like push-ups. Inspired by bodybuilding icons such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, Illia began working on his physical development, ultimately transforming himself into a symbol of strength and dedication. His mission was not only to perfect his body but also to inspire others to overcome their fears and challenges through discipline and hard work.

Though Illia is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through the motivation he provided to his fans and followers. His wife, Anna, expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support following his passing, saying, “It’s very heartwarming to realise that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support.”

 

 

 

