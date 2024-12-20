Bibek Pangeni, a Nepali social media influencer, passed away after a long and brave battle with glioma, a form of brain cancer.

Bibek Pangeni, a Nepali social media influencer and a PhD candidate in Physics and Astronomy at University of Georgia, passed away after a long and brave battle with glioma, a form of brain cancer.

Pangeni and his wife, Srijana Subedi, shared the journey throughout the fight against cancer and gained much admiration and support on social media for their resilience. Through Instagram, the couple shared insights into their daily lives, spreading awareness about the difficulties associated with those diseases.

A few days back, Subedi shared a heartfelt video from the hospital where her husband was undergoing the cancer treatment. In the viral clip, she can be sitting lying beside her husband on the hospital bed and pampering him.

Take a look

While many fans of the couple labelled Srijana Subedi "Nepal ki Sita" for the way she stood by her husband through thick and thin. Many expressed condolences over Pangeni's unfortunate demise.

Here's how netizens reacted

"My God!!!!!!! I’m seeing these two beautiful people since last one or two year I guess! Can’t believe this happened ! Ekdm dilllll s takliffff hui ye news sun kr!!! May God give you more strength", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Prayers and positive vibes your way".

A third joined in, "More power to you girl om shanti".

Who was Bibek Pangeni?

Bibek Pangeni, 32, was a popular social media influencer based in Nepal. He was also a PhD candidate in Physics and Astronomy at University of Georgia, US. Pangeni, who was adored by millions, passed away on December 19 after a prolonged battle with Glioma.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022. Throughout his battle, his wife, Srijana Subedi, remained his pillar of strength.