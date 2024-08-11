Who was Azizun Nisa, the tawaif who played an important role in the revolt of 1857, she was from...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch-linked IPE-Plus Fund made no investments in Adani Group shares, says 360 ONE

'Theatre aao, aukaat dikhao': David Dhawan takes a dig at OTT stars, says they are 'scared' of bloody...

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

HomeViral

Viral

Who was Azizun Nisa, the tawaif who played an important role in the revolt of 1857, she was from...

The courtesans were strong, independent women who wouldn't back down. One such braveheart was the Lucknowi courtesan Azizun Nisa, better known by her stage name Azizan Bai.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:36 PM IST

Who was Azizun Nisa, the tawaif who played an important role in the revolt of 1857, she was from...
(Image source: The Citizen)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A segment of the Indian population involved in the Freedom Struggle is hardly ever remembered. Most of us are blind to the role of Tawaifs, or Courtesans. Their contribution is not mentioned in any school textbooks. This might be the case because Tawaif is no longer used as a derogatory term, but it wasn't always the case. They were respectable women—skilled, intelligent, and noble heroines—before colonial powers arrived.

The courtesans were strong, independent women who wouldn't back down. One such braveheart was the Lucknowi courtesan Azizun Nisa, better known by her stage name Azizan Bai. Her tale is still untold. Working as a spy in Kanpur, she got to know British Indian Army soldiers there, especially Shamsuddin Sawar of the 42nd Cavalry regiment. In her book Visibilising the 'Other' in History: Courtesans and the Revolt, Lata Singh states that Aziziun Nisa originally dressed like a man. 

She fought even after the British began to marginalise and target her following the uprising.   During the Cawnpore siege, Azizun Nisa made her most significant contribution by setting up her headquarters and fighting beside the soldiers. She represented the power of courtesans, who were not only knowledgeable about literature and the arts but also capable of funding and planning an offensive against the British.
It's unclear what became of Azizun Nisa; some accounts mention her trial but don't confirm that she was executed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Gundry MD Olive Oil review: Is it safe to use?

Gundry MD Olive Oil review: Is it safe to use?

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement