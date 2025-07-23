Who was Atheist Krishna, once praised by PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, dies due to pneumonia?

Akshay Kumar had shared a video message with Krishna, revealing how he had shown one of Krishna’s memes to Prime Minister Modi, who “had a hearty laugh”.

Atheist Krishna, a popular digital creator known for his humorous memes and heartwarming photoshop edits, has passed away. His demise has left his large fan base heartbroken. He has earned widespread recognition for his talent; even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar and other high-profile celebrities hailed his work. Krishna’s death was confirmed by his brother due to pneumonia after an X user broke the news of his death in a heartfelt note.

Atheist Krishna dies, tributes pour in

The X user @nainaverse shared a screenshot of WhatsApp chat with Krishna and informed that he had been unwell and required surgery. “Woke up to the terrible news of Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needed to be operated on. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, ‘It would be a miracle if I survive this.’ I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Just yesterday, I couldn’t wait and pinged him..Gone too soon...” the X user wrote.



Soon after, Krishna’s fans and followers mourned his death and paid heartfelt tribute. A user wrote, “This is shocking. He was so kind. Once I had requested him to PS my grandma's pic as her last years were in bandages, and I wished to have a family pic without the bandages. He immediately helped. He looked pretty young to leave. Om Shanti.” “Idk why it feels like a personal loss. I had known him for a year only, but always adored him. He was a great guy!”



When PM Modi, Akshay Kumar hailed Atheist Krishna's work

Atheist Krishna’s witty and emotional content was first recognised by Akshay, and later PM Modi followed in. Akshay Kumar had shared a video message with him while acknowledging his work. He revealed how he had shown one of Krishna’s memes to Prime Minister Modi, who “had a hearty laugh”. “Hi Krishna, this is Akshay. Few of my friends know about you and follow your content. They told me about the incredible work you do with your Photoshop skills to bring a smile to people’s faces. And recently I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh... Keep bringing a smile to people’s faces with your clean and honest humour. You will receive a lot of blessings. Keep it up, Krishna,” he said in the video. Later, PM Modi reposted the video, stating: “Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!”