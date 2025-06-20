The same allegation has been reiterated in another social media post, tagging various media outlets for verification.

A video is going viral on social media, raising eyebrows over NEET UG 2025 topper Keshav Mittal. Several coaching centres are claiming him as their own. The video shows how prominent institutes like Allen, Motion NEET and Narayana have allegedly declared Mittal as the student who secured All India Rank (AIR) 7 in the NEET UG 2025 exam.

These claims have sparked debate online, with netizens expressing scepticism and amusement.

Who is Keshav Mittal?

Keshav Mittal, 17, from Barnala district in Punjab, secured AIR 7 with 680 marks out of 720 in his first attempt in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG. He is also the highest-scoring student from Punjab. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of NEET UG 2025 on June 14, in which over 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the highly competitive medical entrance exam.

The same allegation has been reiterated in another social media post, tagging various media outlets for verification. The caption reads: "Keshav Mittal, a #AIR7 student in #NEET2025, is being claimed by @allenkota, @MotionKota and @narayanacoach - three different coaching institutes. Can anyone confirm?"

The conflicting claims by coaching centres have raised questions over the accuracy and ethics of promotional strategies in the competitive exam preparation industry.

"Only Keshav can answer this question, and in the age of social media, it is possible to answer it," wrote a user.

Clarifying the situation, a user wrote, "This student was a regular class student in one coaching centre, and he joined a test series in another coaching centre."

