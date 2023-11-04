Headlines

Who reigns supreme in power: lion or tiger, know here

World Cup 2023: What happens if New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru gets washed out? All scenarios explained

Pakistan terror attack: Heavy firing, explosions at Mianwali airbase, 3 militants killed; video surfaces

Kerala man's old passport turns into wife's scribble pad, features 'coriander powder' and more

'The problem is that....': Ben Stokes reflects on England's disastrous World Cup campaign

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who reigns supreme in power: lion or tiger, know here

World Cup 2023: What happens if New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru gets washed out? All scenarios explained

Kerala man's old passport turns into wife's scribble pad, features 'coriander powder' and more

Bollywood stars who are BTS fans

Best dry fruits for women in their 30s

7 health benefits of coconut sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Iski baraat nikalunga, band bajaunga': Arun's reply to Abhishek during fight leaves Bigg Boss 17 fans in splits

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17, talks social media negativity, getting trolled; Salman Khan advises him to...

HomeViral

Viral

Who reigns supreme in power: lion or tiger, know here

The eternal debate over the supremacy of the jungle between lions and tigers continues to enthrall nature enthusiasts. While tigers boast greater size, strength, and agility, lions command respect with their powerful roars and dominance over the grasslands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the heart of the wild, where the dense jungles echo with the primal symphony of nature, the fascination with lions and tigers as apex predators continues to captivate enthusiasts and animal lovers alike. The savannahs and forests of Africa and India bear witness to these majestic creatures' unparalleled power, agility, and ferocity, and the question of who reigns supreme in this wild domain is a topic of perennial interest.

The Battle of Power and Dominance

Tigers, renowned for their imposing presence, are often considered the more formidable of the two big cats. They stand as larger, stronger beings with more powerful jaws, making them imposing figures in their solitary pursuits. Tigers are known for their preference for solitary hunting, displaying remarkable strength, and exceptional jaw muscles that enable them to overpower formidable prey. These formidable felines, known for their aquatic prowess, can elegantly swim through waterways, a skill that their counterparts, the lions, lack.

When it comes to size, tigers hold the upper hand. They are taller, more muscular, and generally heavier than lions. Their robust legs grant them enhanced agility and activity levels, endowing them with an impressive ability to navigate through the jungles with finesse. Tigers are characterized by their agility, vigilance, and an inherently aggressive nature. In comparison, lions are often perceived as more laid-back, saving their energy for strategic engagements. In the battle of weight, tigers outweigh lions.

The Lion's Majestic Roar and Dominance

Lions, on the other hand, exude a different kind of grandeur. Their resonant roars and commanding presence are revered as the most intimidating in the wilderness. With lengths reaching up to 10 feet and weights of up to 250 kilograms, lions are formidable beings that reign over the grasslands of Africa and the wilds of India. They possess the strength to take down substantial prey, but there exists a chink in their armor - they cannot swim. This particular vulnerability exposes them to potential exploitation by cunning adversaries who may take advantage of this weakness.

In the end, the age-old question of who holds the title of the ultimate apex predator between lions and tigers continues to intrigue nature enthusiasts and researchers. Each of these majestic cats brings its unique set of strengths to the table, creating a symphony of power, agility, and ferocity in the wilderness. In the realm of the wild, both lions and tigers have carved their niche, and it is their differences that contribute to the rich tapestry of the animal kingdom's diversity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali 2023: Indulge in these 7 DIY skincare tips for pre-festive glow

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Bhojpuri beats inside crowded train, internet says 'jyada hogaya'

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 86,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE