DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler's plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Who owns world’s top space agency NASA? Know how is it funded, other interesting facts

NASA is a federal agency of the United States government and is not owned by any private person or organisation

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Who owns world’s top space agency NASA? Know how is it funded, other interesting facts
One of the most prestigious space agencies in the world is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA. Since its founding in 1958, NASA has led the way in technological advancements, scientific discoveries, and space exploration. Are you curious about who owns it and how it works? These are six fascinating details about the makeup and significance of NASA.

NASA is a federal agency of the United States government and is not owned by any private person or organisation. Federal funds support NASA, which was founded by the National Aeronautics and Space Act that President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into law on July 29, 1958. Its main duty is to carry out non-military space exploration and research on behalf of the US government.

Even though NASA plays a significant role in technological innovation and space exploration, its budget is small in comparison to other federal spending. NASA has allocated roughly $25.2 billion for the fiscal year 2024, or 0.5% of the total federal budget. This stands in stark contrast to the more than $700 billion the US Department of Defence has been given. NASA receives a fraction of the funding that other government agencies do, despite their impressive accomplishments.

NASA has made numerous technological advances that have had a big impact outside of space exploration. Practical applications like memory foam, scratch-resistant lenses, and sophisticated water purification systems have been made possible by innovations that were first created for space missions. NASA's research has demonstrated the wide-ranging advantages of space technology on daily life by fostering advancements in medical imaging, weather forecasting, and cordless tools.

The mission of NASA's Planetary Protection Officer (PPO) is to stop Earth organisms from contaminating alien environments and vice versa. The preservation of planetary ecosystems and the integrity of scientific research depend heavily on this position. In order to preserve both planetary and terrestrial safety, the PPO also makes sure that samples brought back from space missions do not endanger Earth's biosphere.

NASA is well-known for its space missions, but it is also very important for studying climate change. The organization's Earth Science Division tracks and analyses changes in the climate and environment of Earth using satellites and other instruments. Understanding sea level rise, global warming, and other important environmental issues depends on this research. Scientists and policymakers can fight climate change with the help of NASA's data. 

NASA has a significant impact on popular culture in addition to science and technology. Many films, television series, books, and video games, including "Apollo 13," "The Martian," and "Interstellar," have been influenced by the agency. These works have captivated audiences with their stories of space exploration and creativity. NASA's accomplishments have a lasting influence on literature, art, and music, demonstrating its enormous influence on people's imaginations and global culture.

