Who owns THIS luxury skyscraper taller than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia in Mumbai? He is…, his business is…

Mumbai’s Altamount Road hosts both Antilia, Mukesh Ambani’s iconic 27-storey mansion, and a taller 43-storey skyscraper. The new tower, with luxury amenities and stunning views, redefines Mumbai’s elite skyline. Find out here who owns this iconic tower.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Who owns THIS luxury skyscraper taller than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia in Mumbai? He is…, his business is…
    Altamount Road in Mumbai is synonymous with luxury, elite residences, and some of the most expensive real estate in India. This prestigious neighbourhood is famously home to Antilia, the private mansion of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man. Spanning 27 storeys and covering a sprawling 4,532 square meters (1.12 acres), Antilia stands as a symbol of unparalleled wealth and grandeur in India.

    A New Skyscraper Joins the Skyline

    But Antilia no longer holds the title of the tallest building on Altamount Road. Just nearby, a towering new skyscraper rises, a 43-storey architectural marvel that eclipses Antilia’s height and is reshaping the city’s most distinguished neighbourhood. Designed with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic, this all-glass black façade building offers state-of-the-art amenities and luxury living at its finest.

    What sets this skyscraper apart is not just its height but also the promise of greater privacy, captivating both residents and admirers alike. It has become a landmark for Mumbai’s ultra-luxury real estate scene, attracting significant public attention.

    Who Owns This Iconic Tower?

    The tower is owned by billionaire politician and real estate magnate Mangal Prabhat Lodha, founder of the Lodha Group, now known as Macrotech Developers, which he established in 1980. Under his leadership, the group has become one of India’s premier real estate developers, transforming Mumbai’s skyline with luxury projects.

    Features That Define Luxury

    This skyscraper boasts 5-star facilities, including a swimming pool, gym, spa, and fast elevators. Each apartment offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai’s sprawling skyline, blending luxury with functionality. Currently, it ranks as the 68th-tallest building in India, a notable achievement considering India’s growing number of high-rises.

    The Man Behind the Tower

    According to Forbes (January 5, 2025), Mangal Prabhat Lodha is one of India’s wealthiest individuals with a net worth of USD 12 billion. His impact on Mumbai’s real estate market is profound, and the tower on Altamount Road further cements his legacy.

    The Prestige of Billionaires’ Row

    Both Antilia and the Lodha-owned tower are located on Altamount Road, often dubbed Billionaires’ Row, home to India’s richest families. This stretch boasts some of the highest property values in the country and remains a coveted address symbolising luxury, power, and exclusivity.

    As Mumbai’s skyline continues to evolve, Altamount Road stands as the ultimate testament to India’s wealth and architectural ambition.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
