Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828m, was developed by Emaar Properties and remains a symbol of Dubai’s ambition and luxury.

Dubai is famous for its luxury, modern architecture, and extravagant lifestyle, but one structure stands out the most—the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. At 828 meters (2,716.5 feet) tall, this massive skyscraper has become the symbol of Dubai, attracting millions of tourists who dream of witnessing its beauty up close. With 163 floors, it houses luxurious apartments, high-end hotels, restaurants, and breathtaking observation decks that offer stunning views of the city.

Many people admire Burj Khalifa from photos, videos, or even in person, but have you ever wondered who actually owns this iconic tower? Or which company was behind its construction? The answers might surprise you!

Who Owns Burj Khalifa?

The Burj Khalifa was developed by Emaar Properties, one of the biggest real estate companies in the world. The company’s founder and chairman, Mohamed Alabbar, is considered the true mastermind behind this architectural wonder. Emaar is responsible for several major projects in Dubai, including The Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, and the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower.

The Journey of Construction

The construction of Burj Khalifa started in 2004 and took around six years to complete. It was officially opened in 2010 in a grand ceremony. At the peak of construction, nearly 12,000 workers worked on the site daily. The building features 58 elevators, 304 luxurious hotel rooms, and 900 high-end apartments. Maintaining this massive structure is no small task—it takes over three months just to clean its glass exterior!

Record-Breaking Facts

Burj Khalifa holds multiple world records:

Tallest building in the world

Tallest structure ever built, surpassing the KVLY-TV mast in North Dakota

Tallest free-standing structure, beating the CN Tower in Toronto

Additionally, the tip of the Burj Khalifa can be seen from as far as 95 kilometers away!

Sustainability and Innovation

Burj Khalifa is not just about luxury; it was also designed with sustainability in mind. The building collects 15 million gallons of water every year, which is reused for irrigation, cooling systems, and landscaping.

However, living here comes with a high price tag—the rent in Burj Khalifa is among the most expensive in the world. Despite the cost, it remains one of the most sought-after addresses globally.

From its jaw-dropping height to its record-breaking achievements, Burj Khalifa continues to be a symbol of Dubai’s ambition and innovation, making it one of the most famous landmarks in the world.