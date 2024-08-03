Twitter
Who owned the land on which Mukesh Ambani built his Rs 15000 crore residence? What was there before Antilia?

Designed by the American architectural firm Perkins and Will, the building features 27 floors and spans 1.120 acres. It boasts a variety of luxurious amenities, including a gym, spa, theatre, terrace garden, swimming pool, temple, health care facilities, and parking for 168 cars

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

Who owned the land on which Mukesh Ambani built his Rs 15000 crore residence? What was there before Antilia?
Before Mukesh Ambani's opulent mansion, Antilia, graced Altamount Road in Mumbai, the land held a different legacy. The towering structure, named after a mythical island in Spain, replaced a historic institution with a rich history.

The site where Antilia now stands was once home to the Currimbhoy Ebrahim Khoja Yateemkhana, an orphanage managed by a charity under the Waqf Board. Established in 1895 by Currimbhoy Ebrahim , a prosperous ship owner, the orphanage served the educational needs of underprivileged Khoja children for over a century.

In 2002, the trust managing the orphanage sought permission to sell the land. After three months, the charity commissioner approved the sale. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the land, which had a market value of approximately $30 million at the time, was sold to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Commercial Private Limited for a mere $2.5 million. This significant undervaluation sparked controversy and raised questions about the fairness of the transaction.

Approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2003, Antilia's construction began in 2006 and was completed in 2010. Designed by the American architectural firm Perkins and Will, the building features 27 floors and spans 1.120 acres. It boasts a variety of luxurious amenities, including a gym, spa, theatre, terrace garden, swimming pool, temple, health care facilities, and parking for 168 cars. Notably, Antilia can withstand an earthquake of up to 8 on the Richter scale.

Declared the world’s most expensive house in 2014, Antilia cost approximately $2 billion to build and is valued at $4.6 billion today. It employs a staff of 600, with salaries reportedly in the lakhs. The interior design incorporates motifs of lotus and sun shapes, and each floor features a unique layout. While the building includes three helipads, they remain non-operational due to regulatory issues.

In November 2010, the Ambani family hosted a Griha Pravesh ceremony in Antilia. However, due to concerns over 'bad luck,' they did not move in immediately. In June 2011, about 50 priests performed rituals to eliminate Vaastu Dosh (architectural faults), and the Ambani family finally took residence in September 2011.

The transformation of the land from the Currimbhoy Ebrahim Khoja Yateemkhana to Antilia reflects a significant shift in its legacy. What was once a charitable site now stands as a symbol of immense wealth and architectural prowess, marking a new chapter in Mumbai’s urban landscape.

