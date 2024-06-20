Twitter
Who is Zara Sharavari, what's her connection with India and why is she trending on internet?

Zara Shatavari is an AI model from India, is competing in the world's first AI beauty contest organized by Fanview and WAICA.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 01:21 PM IST

Who is Zara Sharavari, what's her connection with India and why is she trending on internet?
Zara Shatavari is an AI-generated model that has gained significant popularity on social media. She is currently participating in the world’s first beauty contest for AI models. This unique competition is organized by Britain's Fanview company in collaboration with the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA). It has captured global attention by showcasing a blend of beauty, technology, and social impact. Zara, representing India, has successfully made it to the top 10 out of more than 1,500 international entries.

Zara Shatavari was created by Rahul Chaudhari, the co-founder of an Indian mobile advertising agency. She embodies a combination of advanced technology and cultural authenticity, making her stand out in the competition. Zara is not just a digital model; she is also a health and fitness influencer. On her social media page, she regularly shares tips related to health and fashion, attracting a following of over 8,000 Instagram users.

The competition offers a substantial prize pool of more than $20,000, equivalent to 16 lakh rupees. The model who wins the title of Miss AI will receive Rs 10.84 lakh, and her creator will be awarded Rs 4.17 lakh for public relations efforts. This competition is judged by two AI judges, along with PR advisor Andrew Bloch and businesswoman Sally Ann-Fawcett.

In the first phase of the pageant, the top 10 AI models were selected from 1,500 participants. The final round will determine the top three models, who will be awarded the prizes. This unprecedented event has successfully merged the realms of beauty and technology, creating a platform where AI models can be celebrated for their unique attributes and the innovative technology behind them.

