Popular YouTuber Ranveer Sisodiya was arrested by the Noida Police on Thursday, December 19, after a video of him allegedly assaulting a man on the road went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place earlier this week in the Phase-3 police station area and came to public attention when the video began circulating widely online.

According to reports, the altercation unfolded on a busy street, where Sisodiya was seen engaging in a heated argument with another man before resorting to physical assault. The victim later filed a written complaint with the police, which prompted the authorities to register a case against Sisodiya under Sections 115(2), 352, and 351 of the Indian Penal Code. These sections address causing hurt, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation. A police official confirmed the arrest, stating, "Based on the viral video and the complaint filed by the victim, Ranveer Sisodiya was arrested. Further legal procedures are underway."

Ranveer Sisodiya is a prominent figure in the Indian YouTube community, known for his bold and often controversial content. With a significant following, he has built a reputation for creating videos that touch on trending and sensational topics. However, his methods and approach have often attracted criticism for being provocative. Sisodiya’s channel has gained millions of views over the years, primarily due to his ability to stay in the spotlight by addressing current issues in a dramatic and engaging style. Despite his popularity, controversies have frequently surrounded his content, with many accusing him of crossing ethical boundaries to maintain his audience's interest.

The arrest has sparked a mix of reactions on social media. While some fans have come to his defence, claiming the incident might have been exaggerated, others have criticised his actions, highlighting the need for accountability among public figures with significant influence. This incident has also reignited conversations about the responsibilities of content creators and their impact on public behaviour. Many believe that individuals with large platforms should act responsibly, as their actions can set a precedent for their audience.