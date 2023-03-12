Who is YouTuber Manish Kashyap, accused in fake videos of attacks on Bihar migrants workers case? (file photo: Twitter)

Recently, reports surfaced claiming violence against the Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The news became the talk of the town and prompted CMs of both states to look into the matter. Amid this, Manish Kashyap, who is a YouTuber from Bihar, allegedly shared 'fake' videos of Bihar migrant workers being thrashed in Tamil Nadu. The videos went viral on social media.

The Bihar Police then registered an FIR against Kashyap for spreading fake news. His Twitter account has also been banned. But who is Manish Kashyap?

Manish Kashyap belongs to Bihar. His videos are widely popular on YouTube. The real name of Manish Kashyap is Tripurari Tiwari. He is a resident of Dumri Mahnawa village of West Champaran. He runs a YouTube channel -- Sach Tak News -- which has 6.39 million subscribers.

He has also contested the Bihar Assembly election as an independent candidate from Chanpatia seat in 2020. According to the police, Manish Kashyap is a 'habitual offender'. He is having seven criminal cases against his name, IANS reported.

He was involved in attacking a police team as well. After the Pulwama incident, he was involved in beating some Kashmiri traders in Patna`s Lhasa market and served a jail term. He was also involved in uploading several objectionable communal posts in the past.

READ | Viral video: Folk singer showered with wads of cash during 'bhajan' performance in Gujarat, watch

On Sunday, Bihar Police registered another FIR against Kashyap for spreading the news of his false arrest. However, later the Twitter account from which the arrest was said was edited and it was claimed that it is a fan account of Kashyap.

As of now, four persons including Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, Manish Kashyap, Youraj Singh, and Aman Kumar, have been booked in connection with the case.