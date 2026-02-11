FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Vikash Ramkissoon? Guyana Minister whose speech in Hindi went viral, know about his Indian connection

A debate in Guyana’s Parliament went viral after MP Vikash Ramkissoon surprised everyone by speaking in fluent Hindi. His Hindi speech was in response to an opposition lawmaker who questioned his knowledge of the language. He challenged the opposition MP to have a Hindi debate.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

Who is Vikash Ramkissoon? Guyana Minister whose speech in Hindi went viral, know about his Indian connection
Guayana MP Vikash Ramkissoon's Hindi speech in parliament went viral
A debate in Guyana’s Parliament went viral after MP Vikash Ramkissoon surprised everyone by speaking in fluent Hindi. His Hindi speech was in response to an opposition lawmaker who questioned his knowledge of the language. 

The debate started when an opposition member challenged Ramkissoon by claiming that his grasp of the language is not well. He asked permission from the Speaker to give response to the opposition MP in Hindi which he received and spoke in Hindi.  

Ramkissoon’s hit back at opposition MP 

Addressing the House, Ramkissoon took the name of the opposition member and gave him an open challenge. As part of his challenge, he said he was ready to debate on any subject, at any venue the opponent chooses, including on television, with the discussion to be conducted completely in Hindi without referring to any text.“Vishey woh tay karein, main jawab dunga bina kagaz dekhey” (They decide the topic, I will respond without using a paper), he said.  

His response was calm but firm as he confidently said that his fluency in Hindi called for no defence. His befitting response in Hindi drew attention from lawmakers and soon went beyond the chamber. 

Accusing the opposition of using “coded language” to create differences in the society, Ramkissoon stressed that his party’s philosophy upholds equality before God. “That is the tradition I follow,” he replied.  

Guayana’s India connection 

Guyana has a considerable Indian descent population as Indian indentured labourers were brought here in the past. English is the official language of the South American country, but Hindi still holds cultural importance among Indo-Guyanese communities. The incident comes at a time when India–Guyana relations have been renewed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guyana in November 2024, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over five decades and received a spirited welcome from the community. The two countries have built strong relations in sectors like energy, healthcare, capacity-building and cultural exchange, in an expansion of India’s wider engagement with Caribbean nations. 

The viral video has been shared many times on social media and garnered thousands of views. His speech resonated with many users who praised Ramkissoon’s strong grasp of the language, describing the moment as a strong example of cultural representation and linguistic diversity in governance. 

Who is Ramkissoon? 

Vikash Ramkissoon is a Member of Parliament and Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. His ministerial appointment came on September 13 last year. The minister has a background in finance, law, and public service and also holds a Master of Commerce and Finance and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi. He later earned a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) with Distinction from the University of Guyana.

