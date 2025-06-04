Indian-origin pharma magnate based in US was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport due to his involvement in a USD 149 million (Rs 12,791,203,000) healthcare fraud. 61-year-old Tonmoy Sharma is the founder and former CEO of now defunct Sovereign Health Group addiction treatment provider.

Indian-origin pharma magnate based in US was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport due to his involvement in a USD 149 million (Rs 12,791,203,000) healthcare fraud. 61-year-old Tonmoy Sharma is the founder and former CEO of now defunct Sovereign Health Group addiction treatment provider who originally hails from Assam’s capital Guwahati.

Who is Tonmoy Sharma?

Sharma studied medicine at Dibrugarh Medical College and interned at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He has done groundbreaking research and treatment in schizophrenia. An internationally recognised research psychiatrist, Tonmoy was an expert in brain function, cognition, and human behaviour in mental illnesses. His father, late Phani Sharma, is a famous theatre actor, playwright, film actor, and director, with the ownership of Anuradha Cinema.

After completing MBBS from Dibrugarh University, Assam, in 1987, Sharma settled in the US to establish his medical career.

What did he do?

The federal grand jury formally accused him of eight crimes and moved the case forward in court. They have accused him of submission of fraudulent claims to health insurance companies for over USD 149 million. Among these eight claims are: Four cases of wire fraud, one case of conspiracy, and three cases of illegal remunerations for referrals to clinical treatment facilities. His arrest came on May 29.

As per US Attorney's Office, Central District of California, the San Clemente-based Sovereign once was a prominent addiction treatment provider throughout Southern California and several other states, according to the indictment. From 2014 to 2020, Sovereign billed private insurance companies for drug addicted and mentally ill patients often at high, out-of-network rates.

At Sharma’s direction, Sovereign employees aggressively pursued patients through various forms of marketing, directing the patients to contact the company at its toll-free phone number. Once patients called in to Sovereign’s call center, employees used various tactics to enroll patients into the company’s treatment facilities, including misrepresentations. One such misrepresentation was that a patient’s treatment would be paid for by a foundation funded by donations from former Sovereign patients.

Another arrest that took place of 45-year-old co-defendant Paul Jin Sen Khor who was employed as Sovereign’s cash management and accounts payable supervisor.