'Who is the winner?': Delhi Metro in spotlight again as women seen slapping, wrestling inside coach, WATCH

The 23-second video, reportedly filmed on the Violet Line near Badkhal Mor station.

The Delhi metro is back with its usual dramatic, chaotic flights that never fail to grab social media attention. The video shows two women loudly arguing with each other in the coach. The fight, which started with a verbal spat, turned into a slapping and hair-pulling, leaving the co-passengers shocked.

In the video, the two women can be seen wrestling and nearly falling over a seat while hitting each other. When the door of the metro opened at one station, some passengers quietly moved out of the coach as the two women continued to hit each other.

The 23-second clip was reportedly filmed on the Violet Line near Badkhal Mor station.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ghar Ke Kalesh, has garnered over 1.1 million views so far.

Watch the video here

Social media reactions

One user asked, ''What were they fighting about? And who won?''

Another user said, ''Delhi people are most intolerant.''

A third user commented, ''Delhi people, please stay there. Don't come to the west or east, or south, please.''

Another user wrote, ''Every time one of my friends says Delhi toh Delhi hai and I see one of these videos pop up on my TL.''

Also read: 'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, her final reaction melts hearts