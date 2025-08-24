'Who is the winner?': Delhi Metro in spotlight again as women seen slapping, wrestling inside coach, WATCH

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Meet actor, who was once shooting for 65 films simultaneously, had 19 releases in one year, became superstar, is now...

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS kitchen ingredient, here's how it works

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur

Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh centuries power Australia to massive 276-run win against Proteas; South Africa win ODI series 2-1

BREAKING: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case

Tension for India as Pakistan, Bangladesh sign six MAJOR agreements to strengthen diplomatic ties?

What is Southwest Airlines' new 'plus-size' passenger policy that has sparked outrage?

'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage? Here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Who is the winner?': Delhi Metro in spotlight again as women seen slapping, wrestling inside coach, WATCH

The 23-second video, reportedly filmed on the Violet Line near Badkhal Mor station.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

'Who is the winner?': Delhi Metro in spotlight again as women seen slapping, wrestling inside coach, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi metro is back with its usual dramatic, chaotic flights that never fail to grab social media attention. The video shows two women loudly arguing with each other in the coach. The fight, which started with a verbal spat, turned into a slapping and hair-pulling, leaving the co-passengers shocked. 

In the video, the two women can be seen wrestling and nearly falling over a seat while hitting each other. When the door of the metro opened at one station, some passengers quietly moved out of the coach as the two women continued to hit each other. 

The 23-second clip was reportedly filmed on the Violet Line near Badkhal Mor station.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ghar Ke Kalesh, has garnered over 1.1 million views so far. 

Watch the video here

 

 

Social media reactions

One user asked, ''What were they fighting about? And who won?''

Another user said, ''Delhi people are most intolerant.''

A third user commented, ''Delhi people, please stay there. Don't come to the west or east, or south, please.''

Another user wrote, ''Every time one of my friends says Delhi toh Delhi hai and I see one of these videos pop up on my TL.''

Also read: 'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, her final reaction melts hearts

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: SBI prelims scorecards expected soon at sbi.co.in
Meet Kamyaa Misra, who became IPS at 22, known as Bihar's Lady Singham, later resigned at 28 due to..., made big revelations about...
Meet Kamyaa Misra, who became IPS at 22, known as Bihar's Lady Singham...
From Isha Ambani to Nayanthara: Celebrity moms who are blessed with twins
From Isha Ambani to Nayanthara: Celebrity moms who are blessed with twins
Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at 6 sports stars who appeared on Salman Khan's show: From Navjot Singh Sidhu to Andrew Symonds
Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at 6 sports stars appeared on Salman Khan's show
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE