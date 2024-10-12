The Piramal family, led by billionaire Ajay Piramal, is the wealthiest among Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s in-laws, with a diverse business portfolio spanning pharmaceuticals, real estate, and financial services.

The marriages of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s children have created strong ties between the Ambani family and three other influential Indian business families: the Piramals, the Mehtas, and the Merchants. Each family has made its mark in industries like pharmaceuticals, diamonds, and healthcare. But when it comes to wealth, one family surpasses the others.

Piramal Family:

The Piramal family, tied to the Ambanis through Isha Ambani’s marriage to Anand Piramal in 2018, stands as the wealthiest. Led by Ajay Piramal, who has a fortune of around $4.2 billion (approximately Rs 34,898 crore), the family’s vast empire spans multiple sectors. Ajay is the Chairman of the Piramal Group, which operates in pharmaceuticals, real estate, and financial services. His wife, Dr. Swati Piramal, is Vice Chairperson, while their children Anand and Nandini also hold key roles.

In 2023, the Piramal Group reported a revenue of Rs 9,087 crore, demonstrating the firm’s broad financial clout and reinforcing the family’s wealth.

Mehta Family:

The Mehta family, linked to the Ambanis through Shloka Mehta’s marriage to Akash Ambani in 2019, has built a strong foundation in the diamond industry. Shloka’s father, Russell Mehta, leads Rosy Blue India, one of the top diamond trading and manufacturing companies globally. The family’s business excels in rough diamond procurement and polished diamond trading.

Russell Mehta’s wealth is estimated at Rs 1,844 crore. In FY 2022, Rosy Blue India recorded a revenue of Rs 5,599 crore, making it a formidable player in the diamond market.

Merchant Family:

The Merchant family, connected through Radhika Merchant’s engagement to Anant Ambani, is prominent in the pharmaceutical industry. Viren Merchant, Radhika’s father, is the Founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare, a contract manufacturing company in pharmaceuticals. With a net worth of around Rs 755 crore, Viren Merchant has led Encore Healthcare to become one of India’s largest tablet manufacturing companies. The company is valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Radhika’s mother, Shaila Merchant, and her sister, Anjali, also play significant roles in the company’s leadership.