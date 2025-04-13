A video of Agastya Pandya, son of cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic, is going viral on social media, showing a man looking after him while Natasa walks the ramp at a fashion show.

A video from a recent fashion show has gone viral on social media. It shows Natasa Stankovic’s son, Agastya Pandya, sitting with a man in the front row while Natasa walked the ramp. The man was seen lifting Agastya, holding him with care, and even kissing him on the forehead. This sweet moment has left many people wondering who he is and what his connection is with Natasa.

The man is Aleksandar Alex Ilic. He is a fitness trainer, model and actor from Serbia. While many people thought he might be dating Natasa, the truth is that he is actually her cousin. They are very close and often post fun videos and photos together online. They call each other best friends and are often seen enjoying time together.

Aleksandar also shares a good bond with Natasa’s ex-husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya. He was part of their wedding and even helped walk Natasa down the aisle along with other family members.

There were also rumours that Aleksandar is dating Natasa, but that is not true. He is said to be in a relationship with actress Disha Patani. The two have been seen together many times since Disha’s breakup with actor Tiger Shroff.

Natasa and Hardik got married during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. They had their son, Agastya, in July the same year. In 2023, the couple renewed their vows in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. Although there are reports of their separation, they are still co-parenting their son.

