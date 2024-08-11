Who is the 'Mahalakshmi of house' of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's family, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani consider her as...

The Ambani family is one of the wealthiest families in the world and a source of pride for the nation. Through their tireless efforts, Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and the entire family have fostered this legacy. Furthermore, the Ambani family has a strong network of relationships. You know, though, who the Ambani family regards as their Guru? Who is this house's Mahalakshmi? Who has maintained everyone's unity? The 'Big Boss' of the house is another term for them. Nobody can ignore them if they say something.

You must have realised by now that she is none other than Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, the mother of Anil and Mukesh Ambani. She's ninety years old now. The whole family is under her authority. She is highly respected by everyone, including the grandchildren and the house's daughter-in-laws. She is regarded by her daughters-in-law as their mother and the Mahalakshmi of the household.

This was disclosed on social media by Tina Ambani. It was the birthday of Kokilaben Ambani. She mentioned that her mother-in-law has lived in this house for 33 years while displaying photos of her. The love from her mother-in-law has never changed. She has always served as the family's resilient barrier. She holds everyone near to her heart in addition to providing guidance.

Tina Ambani expressed her emotions and posted multiple pictures on her mother-in-law's birthday, she wrote, "Gentle, generous and full of love. I have the same relationship with her since my first meeting and 33 years later. She has always welcomed me with open arms and our relationship has grown even stronger in the last few years. Along with tradition and spirituality, she is a modern-day woman who has always been open-minded."

Kokilaben Ambani, Tina Ambani's mother-in-law, is referred to as "mummy." In the post, she adds that Kokilaben is the Ambani family's pillar of support. She is the family's Mahalakshmi as well. Tina, the house's youngest daughter-in-law, claims that everything she says about herself is less. It is hard to put her into words. The pillar of the family and the one she refers to as her mother is Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani.

The head of the Ambani family, Dhirubhai Ambani, is the family's guru. He was the family's bulwark. Tina Ambani revealed in December 2023 that her father-in-law is her guru. He was a good teacher for everyone in addition to being a good father, businessman, and human being. His teachings still serve as a source of inspiration and strength for people today. Dhirubhai Ambani's departure from this world is a known fact. At the age of 68, he bid farewell to this world in 2002.