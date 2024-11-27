The viral video comes from one of Radhika and Anant’s grand pre-wedding ceremonies, which were attended by many Bollywood stars, dignitaries, and close family members.

A heartwarming video featuring Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans curious about the identity of a little child seen in their arms. In the video, Radhika is seen joyfully playing with the infant, while Anant adores the child in a tender moment. The video, which was shared from one of the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies, quickly went viral as fans flooded the comments section with questions about the child’s identity.

In the footage, Radhika looks visibly happy, laughing as she interacts with the baby, while Anant gazes at the child with affection. The little one appears to enjoy the attention, sharing a playful moment with the couple. However, the most pressing question on everyone’s mind remains: Who is the child?

After the video circulated, it was eventually revealed that the baby in question is none other than Isha Ambani’s daughter, Aadiya Shakti Piramal. While the video sparked widespread curiosity, fans were left in awe of the beautiful family moment shared by the Ambani family.

The viral video comes from one of Radhika and Anant’s grand pre-wedding ceremonies, which were attended by many Bollywood stars, dignitaries, and close family members. The couple, who tied the knot on July 12, 2024, after a lavish three-day wedding celebration, have since become one of the most talked-about couples in the country.

Fans of the Ambani family were quick to express their excitement and admiration for the adorable moment, many speculating about when the couple themselves would share news of their own growing family.