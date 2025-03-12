VIRAL
Anand Mahindra showed his strong support and admiration for the Tara’s achievement. He mentioned that he was unaware of the 25-year-old's remarkable achievements in skating till recently and how she relinquished her US citizenship to represent India.
Indian-American skating queen Tara Prasad has earned for herself a big name by accomplishing many feats in the sport representing India and making the country proud. Her achievements did not get unnoticed and none other than Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra lauded her accomplishments and shared them on his X social media account.
Anand Mahindra showed his strong support and admiration for the Tara’s achievement. He mentioned that he was unaware of the 25-year-old's remarkable achievements till recently and how she relinquished her US citizenship to represent India. “Hadn’t heard about Tara Prasad’s accomplishments till a friend recently sent me this clip. Apparently Tara switched her US citizenship to an Indian one in 2019 and has since been our national skating champ three times.” He also rooted for her for the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026. “Well done, Tara. I hope you are in the vanguard of athletes who give India a noticeable presence in winter sports. I know you narrowly missed out on a spot in the last Winter Olympics but have your sights set on the games in ‘26. We’ll all be rooting for you….Go chase that dream…”
Hadn’t heard about Tara Prasad’s accomplishments till a friend recently sent me this clip.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2025
Apparently Tara switched her U.S citizenship to an Indian one in 2019 and has since been our national skating champ three times.
Well done, Tara. I hope you are in the vanguard of… pic.twitter.com/GK4iL4VrVh
Tara Prasad was born on February 24, 2000, and grew up to be talented figure skater. Her family shifted from Tamil Nadu to the US where she was born. Her remarkable achievements include representing India in women's singles skating after relinquishing her US citizenship. In 2024 alone, Tara won silver medals for India in two competitions: Reykjavik International and Skate Celje games. She represented India at the highest levels and also won the Indian national championship in 2022, 2023 and 2025.
Prasad has successfully competed in the final rounds of the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023. Tara Prasad has made a name for herself and made her country proud at both the national and international levels with not only representing her country but also winning medals for India.
