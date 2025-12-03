Who is Sweet Zannat? Influencer who got viral after 19-minute video controversy, here's what we know

The 19-minute viral clip quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, and people began discussing it without identifying anyone.

Sweet Jannat is a social media influencer from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, known by her Instagram handle @sweet_zannat_12374. She primarily posts content on Instagram about everyday life. Jannat has approximately 350,000 followers.

In late November 2025, Jannat unexpectedly became the centre of a major online uproar. A 19-minute private video of an Instagram couple went viral. Many internet users mistook Jannat for the woman in the clip and flooded her profile with messages, comments, and accusations.

How Did the Controversy Begin?

The 19-minute viral clip quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, and people began discussing it without identifying anyone. Soon, a rumour spread that the clip was related to Sweet Jannat.

This misconception was completely baseless, but as soon as the rumour spread, thousands of users flocked to her post, asking if she was the same girl in the video. Some even tagged her repeatedly and sent offensive messages without any proof.

As the comments section erupted in chaos, Jannat decided to address the controversy directly. She posted a video on her official Instagram account and asked viewers to compare her face to the woman in the MMS.

“Pehle aap log achhe tarike se mujhko dekho, ab isko dekho.” (First look at me properly, and now look at her.)

She explained that there was no resemblance and questioned why people were dragging her into someone else's situation. She also expressed her disappointment at trolls repeatedly spamming her comments with the phrase "19 minutes."

Although the situation was unpleasant, Jannat didn't completely lose her sense of humour. She joked that the woman in the viral video speaks fluent English, while she herself has only studied up to grade 12. She laughed and said that this rumour was inadvertently increasing her followers and views.

She added, “Chalo karo karo mera kya, mera to achha khasa followers bhi aa raha hai. View bhi aa raha hai. Okay, bye.” (Fine, go ahead, what do I care? I’m getting good followers and views anyway. Okay, bye.)

She later uploaded the same message to her YouTube channel to reach an even wider audience. 19-Minute MMS: What's known about the viral video? The authenticity of this 19-minute MMS has not yet been verified. Some online users claim that the clip has been digitally altered or created through artificial intelligence (AI).

There has been no official confirmation, and the identity of the couple in the video remains unknown. However, it has become clear that Sweet Jannat has no role in the viral clip. She was unfairly targeted due to misinformation and careless tagging on social media.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an Instagram post. DNA India has not independently verified the claims made in the post and does not guarantee their veracity.

Also read: Bryan Johnson's romantic confession about new girlfriend makes netizens go gaga: 'I know what you're thinking...'