Who is Sweet Zannat? Influencer who got viral after 19-minute video controversy, here's what we know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in THESE cities; check key details

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted from Salman Khan's show just before Grand Finale? Top 5 contestants are...

What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1

Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM

'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century against South Africa

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe

Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how

Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

HomeViral

VIRAL

Who is Sweet Zannat? Influencer who got viral after 19-minute video controversy, here's what we know

The 19-minute viral clip quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, and people began discussing it without identifying anyone.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

Who is Sweet Zannat? Influencer who got viral after 19-minute video controversy, here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sweet Jannat is a social media influencer from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, known by her Instagram handle @sweet_zannat_12374. She primarily posts content on Instagram about everyday life. Jannat has approximately 350,000 followers.

In late November 2025, Jannat unexpectedly became the centre of a major online uproar. A 19-minute private video of an Instagram couple went viral. Many internet users mistook Jannat for the woman in the clip and flooded her profile with messages, comments, and accusations.

How Did the Controversy Begin?

The 19-minute viral clip quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, and people began discussing it without identifying anyone. Soon, a rumour spread that the clip was related to Sweet Jannat.

This misconception was completely baseless, but as soon as the rumour spread, thousands of users flocked to her post, asking if she was the same girl in the video. Some even tagged her repeatedly and sent offensive messages without any proof.

As the comments section erupted in chaos, Jannat decided to address the controversy directly. She posted a video on her official Instagram account and asked viewers to compare her face to the woman in the MMS.

“Pehle aap log achhe tarike se mujhko dekho, ab isko dekho.” (First look at me properly, and now look at her.)

She explained that there was no resemblance and questioned why people were dragging her into someone else's situation. She also expressed her disappointment at trolls repeatedly spamming her comments with the phrase "19 minutes."

Although the situation was unpleasant, Jannat didn't completely lose her sense of humour. She joked that the woman in the viral video speaks fluent English, while she herself has only studied up to grade 12. She laughed and said that this rumour was inadvertently increasing her followers and views.

She added, “Chalo karo karo mera kya, mera to achha khasa followers bhi aa raha hai. View bhi aa raha hai. Okay, bye.” (Fine, go ahead, what do I care? I’m getting good followers and views anyway. Okay, bye.)

She later uploaded the same message to her YouTube channel to reach an even wider audience. 19-Minute MMS: What's known about the viral video? The authenticity of this 19-minute MMS has not yet been verified. Some online users claim that the clip has been digitally altered or created through artificial intelligence (AI).

There has been no official confirmation, and the identity of the couple in the video remains unknown. However, it has become clear that Sweet Jannat has no role in the viral clip. She was unfairly targeted due to misinformation and careless tagging on social media.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an Instagram post. DNA India has not independently verified the claims made in the post and does not guarantee their veracity. 

Also read: Bryan Johnson's romantic confession about new girlfriend makes netizens go gaga: 'I know what you're thinking...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in THESE cities; check key details
What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in
Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post
Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century against South Africa
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Putin's BIG warning to Europe
Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how
Delhi man used ChatGPT to trap scammer who then pleaded for mercy, here's how
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted from Salman Khan's show just before Grand Finale? Top 5 contestants are...
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted just before Grand Finale? Top 5 are..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement