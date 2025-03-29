After Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, faced a major backlash for delivering "obscene" remarks on parents during India's Got Latent episode, another comedian named Swati Sachdeva has come on the radar of netizens for her joke on parents.

In a now-viral video, Swati Sachdeva shared how her mother had reacted after finding a vibrator in her room. The video clip from her performance on Saturday has gone viral, with some finding it hilarious, while other questioning "if there's a limit to joke about parents".

"My mother is trying to be a cool mom, but it’s not happening. I recently had a tragedy with her after she found my vibrator in my cupboard. She came to me with full confidence and made me talk to her ‘as a friend'. I thought, she is definitely going to ask for my vibrator. She started calling it a gadget, a toy. I was like, 'Call it a vibrator, there's no harm in that'. I abruptly told her, ‘I swear, Mom, it belongs to Papa'. She said, ‘Don’t s; talk rubbish know his choice'. It was then that my mother brought it out and started asking me", Sachdeva shared.

A snippet from her performance is widely being circulated online, with netizens criticising her over the joke. "This shameless Swati Sachdeva is busy spreading obscenity in the name of comedy. She is not even sparing her parents in her obsession for money. Shameless", an 'X' user wrote.

Who is Swati Sachdeva?

Swati Sachdeva has carved a niche for herself in the realms of comedy. Besides being a stand-up comedian, Sachdeva is a popular social media personality and a talented writer.

Born on April 20, 1995 in New Delhi, she belongs to a Punjabi family. She pursued her higher education from Delhi University and later went on to secure specialisation in Advertising and Markerting at Amity University, Noida.

She kicked off her professional journey with Isobar, a digital agency. However, her love for comedy led her to a different path. Soon, Sachdeva garnered fame through Comicstaan, Amazon Prime Video's stand-up reality show, where she secured a spot in the Top 20.