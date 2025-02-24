Maha Kumbh is one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world. Currently, it’s happening in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. It takes place after 12 years.

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal as they visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Several pictures of the actress’ visit are doing the rounds. Katrina wore a powder pink hued Indian wear and was seen having a conversation with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

Who is Swami Chidanand Saraswati

A tweet on the official handle of Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand, on X, read: “Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. #Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif.”

Swami Chidanand Saraswati is a spiritual leader and environmental activist. He is the head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, one of the largest spiritual institutions in India. He is known for teachings on spirituality, yoga, meditation and sustainable living.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On actor Katrina Kaif's visit to #MahaKumbh2025, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati says, "Mahakumbh is an occasion of 'Snan, Dhyan and Daan' (holy dip, meditation and charity). Today, she (Katrina Kaif) took a holy dip,… pic.twitter.com/RKq1EaBQHk February 24, 2025

Other Bollywood celebs who visited Mahakumbh

Several film stars such as Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur and Chandan Roy Sanyal took a dip at the holy waters of Maha Kumbh.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Katrina Kaif offers prayers and takes a holy dip at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/SWlUEQKWQ1 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

