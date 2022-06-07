Who is Suzy Cortez, Brazillian model who made sensational claims about Barcelona footballers?

Picture: File Photo

News about the separation of the famous pair, pop singer Shakira and star football player Gerard Pique, broke recently. Suzy Cortez, a Brazilian model, made a huge statement, alleging that Pique used to send her inappropriate texts while he and Shakira were together. During an interview with a leading Spanish-newspaper, the Brazilian model revealed, "He was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and they respect their wives very much. Shakira didn’t deserve this."

"I was friends with the former President of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked for my number, at the time, and sent me a message," Suzy added. Her statements raised criticisms of Pique's character and have the potential to wreak further havoc on his relationship with Shakira, which is already broken.

Shakira and Pique have been romantically involved since 2011 and also have two children. They met just before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he appeared in Shakira's music video for the tournament's official song, 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).'

Who is Suzy Cortez?

Suzy Cortez is a well-known model, athlete, and television host in Brazil. In fact, in 2015, she was named Miss Bumbum, a beauty contest held in Brazil in which the winner gets an award for having the best buttocks in the country. Suzy had appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine several times. Cortez was chosen as an ambassador for the Rio Olympics in 2016 after winning the beauty pageant in 2015.

The 32-year-old model was also given the opportunity to serve as the ambassador for other famous tournaments. Suzy was named an official FIFA World Cup ambassador for the 2018 tournament.

