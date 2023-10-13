Headlines

Who is Speed, the American YouTuber trending amidst India vs Pakistan cricket fever

In the lead-up to the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan cricket match, the name 'Speed' is taking social media by storm. 'Speed' refers to Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, an American YouTuber and online sensation with 20 million subscribers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket match approaches, and the fervor is palpable among fans, particularly online. If you've been active on social media platforms lately, you've likely encountered a trending topic named 'Speed.' But who, or what, exactly is 'Speed'?

'Darren Jason Watkins Jr.,' may not ring a bell, but the name 'IShowSpeed' certainly does. This American YouTuber, rapper, and online streamer has managed to capture the attention of the social media universe with his captivating journey through the bustling streets of Mumbai, India. With a staggering 20 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel, he has firmly established himself as a prominent content creator.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IShowSpeed is known for his gaming content, often live-streaming popular titles such as FIFA, Fortnite, and Roblox. He embarked on his YouTube journey in 2017 with the channel "IShowSpeed" and quickly rose to internet stardom. His live stream clips frequently go viral, further amplifying his online presence.

An ardent fan of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, IShowSpeed was spotted at multiple football stadiums during November-December 2022. His dream of meeting Ronaldo became a reality on June 18, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal.

But it's not just Ronaldo that captures IShowSpeed's admiration; Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has also found a special place in his heart. During a live stream, he affectionately referred to Kohli as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) in a comment on an Instagram post featuring Babar Azam, another prominent cricketer. His love for Kohli continues to shine through various social media interactions.

Why 'Speed' is Trending

Presently, IShowSpeed is in Mumbai to witness the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan cricket match in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. His journey through Mumbai has taken the social media world by storm, with snippets from his live streams being widely shared on various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

In these video clips, IShowSpeed can be seen immersing himself in the vibrant streets of Mumbai, engaging with local culture, and even playing cricket with the locals. His humorous and inquisitive approach to local customs has endeared him to a global audience.

Several snippets of IShowSpeed's Mumbai adventures have circulated widely. In one, he showcases a picture of the Indian Rupee and humorously asks if Mahatma Gandhi is related to Virat Kohli. In another, he playfully attempts to emulate local cricket skills, admitting, "I play like Babar Azam" after missing a dot ball. In additional clips, he is seen jovially haggling with street vendors for small change.

