Who is Sonia Gandhi’s favourite? It's not Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, it is...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently delighted social media with an Instagram post that gave followers a heartwarming look into his family life. The post revealed that the title of "Mum's favourite" in the Gandhi household doesn’t belong to Rahul or his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but to Noorie, their Jack Russell Terrier.

The post featured two candid photos of a smiling Sonia Gandhi, carrying Noorie in a dog backpack. Rahul’s playful caption, "Mum's favourite?" highlighted the special bond between his mother and her beloved pet.

The post quickly resonated with followers and went viral.

Noorie, now an important member of the Gandhi family, was a gift from Rahul to his mother last year. On World Animal Day in 2023, Rahul shared how he found Noorie at a kennel in Mapusa, Goa. In a video shared on social media, Rahul is seen choosing Noorie from a group of puppies during his visit to Goa in August 2023. He later surprised Sonia Gandhi with the lively puppy at her Delhi home.

Rahul introduced Noorie to the world with a touching message: “Animals teach us the meaning of unconditional love! For the few months she’s been with us, little Noorie has lit up our lives.”