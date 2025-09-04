Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far
Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for 'possibe meeting' amid conflict, says, if 'Zelenskyy is ready, he can come...'
Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's dreamy Mumbai home is a blend of boho charm and rustic elegance, SEE PICS
Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here
Masaba Gupta sets major fitness goals with her intense workout routine in viral Instagram video
Who is Ashish Kapoor? Television actor arrested in Pune over sexual assault allegations
'Colonial era is now over': Putin slams Europe's plans for sanctions on India, China
This is the second-longest river in Europe, which crosses the most countries in the world, it is...
Ahead of Asia Cup, MLA's son-in-law joins Team India, BCCI gives him BIG opportunity to..., he is...
VIRAL
Several photographs show Siddharth with Sara, as well as with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar at various events, including IPL matches and family gatherings. Read here to know more about Sara Tendulkar's rumored boyfriend Siddharth Kerkar.
After the recent engagement buzz of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar with Saaniya Chandhok, news regarding his sister Sara Tendulkar's personal life has emerged. Sara, known for her elegance and social media presence, is now in the spotlight after recent photos with a mystry man surfaced online, including one reportedly taken in Goa.
Social media is filled with speculation about the identity of the man seen with Sara. The young man has been identified as Siddharth Kerkar, an artist based in Goa, who appears to share a close relationship with the Tendulkar family. Several photographs show Siddharth with Sara, as well as with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar at various events, including IPL matches and family gatherings.
The close relationship between the two, highlighted by their frequent public appearances, including a photograph taken at Wankhede Stadium, has sparked considerable online speculation about a potential romantic connection. Despite this, no official confirmation has been made available.
Siddharth Kerkar, an artist and reportedly a co-owner of a restaurant in Goa, showcases his artistic endeavors and social life on Instagram, where he has over 90,000 following. Many of his posts feature Sara Tendulkar. Sara is a follower of Siddharth on Instagram, and he has previously shared images featuring her and her parents.
Regardless of the ongoing speculation about their relationship, it is evident that a friendly bond exists between the two.
Rumors have circulated for several years suggesting a close relationship between Sara Tendulkar and Team India Test captain Shubman Gill. Their joint appearances at social events, including a charity dinner hosted by Yuvraj Singh, fueled speculation among fans. Despite Gill's public statement denying any romantic involvement, the rumors persisted.
Sara Tendulkar, widely recognized as the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is now making a name for herself in the wellness sector. She has recently opened her own Pilates studio in Mumbai, a business venture inspired by her personal fitness journey, which began during her studies in London.
This studio marks her official entry into entrepreneurship, combining her passion for health and fitness with business. The initiative has garnered support from her father, Sachin Tendulkar, who has publicly acknowledged and praised her endeavors.
Sara Tendulkar has been appointed as the Indian ambassador for Australia's international tourism campaign, "Come and Say G'Day." This worldwide initiative, with an estimated budget of $130 million, is designed to increase tourism from significant markets such as India, China, Japan, and the UK.
She joins a distinguished group of ambassadors, including Nigella Lawson, Robert Irwin, Yosh Yu, Abareru-kun, and Thomas Weatherall. Sara's specific role is to encourage Indian travelers, particularly younger audiences, to visit and experience Australia.