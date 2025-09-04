Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here

Several photographs show Siddharth with Sara, as well as with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar at various events, including IPL matches and family gatherings.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here
After the recent engagement buzz of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar with Saaniya Chandhok, news regarding his sister Sara Tendulkar's personal life has emerged. Sara, known for her elegance and social media presence, is now in the spotlight after recent photos with a mystry man surfaced online, including one reportedly taken in Goa.

Who is the mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa?

Social media is filled with speculation about the identity of the man seen with Sara. The young man has been identified as Siddharth Kerkar, an artist based in Goa, who appears to share a close relationship with the Tendulkar family. Several photographs show Siddharth with Sara, as well as with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar at various events, including IPL matches and family gatherings.

The close relationship between the two, highlighted by their frequent public appearances, including a photograph taken at Wankhede Stadium, has sparked considerable online speculation about a potential romantic connection. Despite this, no official confirmation has been made available.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is Siddharth Kerkar?

Siddharth Kerkar, an artist and reportedly a co-owner of a restaurant in Goa, showcases his artistic endeavors and social life on Instagram, where he has over 90,000 following. Many of his posts feature Sara Tendulkar. Sara is a follower of Siddharth on Instagram, and he has previously shared images featuring her and her parents.

Regardless of the ongoing speculation about their relationship, it is evident that a friendly bond exists between the two.

Sara Tendulkar's link with Shubman Gill

Rumors have circulated for several years suggesting a close relationship between Sara Tendulkar and Team India Test captain Shubman Gill. Their joint appearances at social events, including a charity dinner hosted by Yuvraj Singh, fueled speculation among fans. Despite Gill's public statement denying any romantic involvement, the rumors persisted.

Sara Tendulkar's new business venture

Sara Tendulkar, widely recognized as the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is now making a name for herself in the wellness sector. She has recently opened her own Pilates studio in Mumbai, a business venture inspired by her personal fitness journey, which began during her studies in London.

This studio marks her official entry into entrepreneurship, combining her passion for health and fitness with business. The initiative has garnered support from her father, Sachin Tendulkar, who has publicly acknowledged and praised her endeavors.

Sara Tendulkar appointed as Australia’s Tourism Ambassador

Sara Tendulkar has been appointed as the Indian ambassador for Australia's international tourism campaign, "Come and Say G'Day." This worldwide initiative, with an estimated budget of $130 million, is designed to increase tourism from significant markets such as India, China, Japan, and the UK.

She joins a distinguished group of ambassadors, including Nigella Lawson, Robert Irwin, Yosh Yu, Abareru-kun, and Thomas Weatherall. Sara's specific role is to encourage Indian travelers, particularly younger audiences, to visit and experience Australia.

