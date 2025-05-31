Sharmishta Panoli, a social media content creator, has been arrested in Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly posting a video on Operation Sindoor that sparked outrage online, reported Hindustan Times.

Sharmishta Panoli, a social media content creator, has been arrested in Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly posting a video on Operation Sindoor that sparked outrage online, reported Hindustan Times. In a now-deleted Instagram video, Sharmishta Panoli had questioned Bollywood celebrities over the silence on Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- which many found controversial, the report suggests.

According to the police, the video sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing the content creator of promoting hate speech. Sharmishta was reportedly trolled and received threatening messages in the comment section.

Following the backlash, she deleted the video and posted a public apology. However, by then, an FIR had been filed in Kolkata. As per the authorities, several attempts were made to send legal notices to Sharmishta and her family. When she was found untraceable, a court issues an arrest warrant, leading to her detention in Gurugram, said the HT report.

Who is Sharmishta Panoli?

Sharmishta Panoli, 22, is a law student from Maharashtra's Pune. She was arrested on Friday in Gurugram for her controversial remarks linked to Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7 into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province.

Sharmnishta had deleted the video and issued a public apology on Instagram and X, emphasising she never intended to hurt sentiments. As per a report by Indian Express, citing officials, she was produced before a Gurugram court and was brought to Kolkata on transit remand.

According to police sources, an FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, Sharmishta made her Instagram private following the criticism.