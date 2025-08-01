Shanta Pal, Bangladeshi model, food vlogger, arrested in Kolkata due to..., she used to...

This Indian city beats Florence, to enter top 5 best cities in the world for travellers in 2025, not Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, it is...
Shanta Pal, a small-time Bangladeshi model and food vlogger, was arrested earlier this week in Kolkata with fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar cards and a ration card. She was using these documents to pose as an Indian and travel to multiple cities in India, Hindustan Times had reported.
The 28-year-old woman was working as a crew member of Bangladesh's Regent Airways and was also a small-time model. She had come to India India a few months ago using a valid passport and started living at a rented accommodation in Kolkata’s Park Street area. From there, she shifted to a rented flat in the Bikramgarh area. There, she got in touch with an agent to secure a fake Aadhaar card and voter ID card.
Shanta Pal was arrested in the Bikramgarh area in connection with a cheating case. According to the Kolkata police, a case under cheating and criminal conspiracy was registered against her. During further investigation, the Kolkata Police seized two Aadhaar cards, along with a voter ID card and a ration card from her.
The ID cards seized by the police indicated that Shanta Pal was posing as a local to run a car rental business. Among the two Aadhaar cards, one had an address of East Burdwan district, while the other had Pal's Kolkata address.
Shanta Pal used to run a food vlogging account on her Facebook. The last video on her account went out on July 28. Police told news agency PTI all the posts made on her account were a part of her strategy to prove herself to be an Indian.
According to the initial probe by the police, Shanta wanted to travel to several foreign countries but could not do so from Bangladesh. So she came to India to travel to foreign countries using Indian documents. For this, she used the address of her rented room to get a ration card, police officials told PTI.
While police are trying to find individuals who helped her obtain Indian documents, officials told PTI that her social media showed photographs of her "exposing" a man possessing both an Aadhaar card and an identity proving him to be a Bangladeshi national.