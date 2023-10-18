Headlines

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

‘Gaza hospital explosion done by other team, not Israel’: US Prez Joe Biden expresses solidarity with Netanyahu

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

Benefit of eating drumsticks

9 High-paying jobs at Google, their salaries

5 modern-day buildings that defy gravity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India in World Cup 2023?

Shinwari got trolled by fans online following her dinner date promise if Bangladesh beat India in the World Cup 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Days after India defeated Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 match on October 14, a Pakistani actress named Sehar Shinwari is putting her hopes on Bangladesh to avenge their defeat. Shinwari has also made a unique promise if Bangladesh beat India in the upcoming World Cup match.

The actress made a promise on social media that she would go on a date with a Bangla boy if Bangladesh beat India in the upcoming World Cup game. "InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with a Bangali boy if their team manages to beat India," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Who is Sehar Shinwari? 

Sehar is an actor and social activist. She also has a YouTube channel named as Sehar Shinwari. The Pakistan actress has over 31.9k followers on Instagram and 145K followers on X. Shinwari got trolled by fans online following her dinner date promise if Bangladesh beat India in the World Cup 2023.

