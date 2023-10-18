Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India in World Cup 2023?

Shinwari got trolled by fans online following her dinner date promise if Bangladesh beat India in the World Cup 2023.

Days after India defeated Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 match on October 14, a Pakistani actress named Sehar Shinwari is putting her hopes on Bangladesh to avenge their defeat. Shinwari has also made a unique promise if Bangladesh beat India in the upcoming World Cup match.

The actress made a promise on social media that she would go on a date with a Bangla boy if Bangladesh beat India in the upcoming World Cup game. "InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with a Bangali boy if their team manages to beat India," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Who is Sehar Shinwari?

Sehar is an actor and social activist. She also has a YouTube channel named as Sehar Shinwari. The Pakistan actress has over 31.9k followers on Instagram and 145K followers on X. Shinwari got trolled by fans online following her dinner date promise if Bangladesh beat India in the World Cup 2023.

