SDM Sangeeta Raghav secured the second rank in UPPSC 2018 after one failed attempt in 2017. She was the former SDM at Rampur Hariharan, Saharanpur.

Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur Sub Divisional Magistrate Sangeeta Raghav broke the internet after her bold move got captured and went viral. Recently, farmers of Nakur tehsil were sitting on a dharna demanding the removal of illegal encroachment from the pond. SDM Raghav was irked by farmers smoking hookah during the dharna in the tehsil premises. She furiously asked farmers to immediately remove the hookah from the premises as the failure of which will have consequences. She warned them of imprisonment if they failed to remove the hookah. The video capturing the moment went viral gaining traction from internet users, who lauded SDM Raghav’s bold move.

Who is Sangeeta Raghav?

PCS officer Sangeeta Raghav hails from Gurugram. She completed her schooling at Dev Samaj Vidya Niketan School in Gurugram itself. She pursued her degree in science from Government Girls College. She went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Natural Resource Management from Indraprastha University. She enrolled herself at Jawaharlal Nehru University to pursue PhD degree but left the course due to work. She was former SDM at Kheragarh, Agra and Rampur Maniharan.

According to her Facebook profile, she secured second rank in the UPPSC 2018 exam. She first appeared for the exam in 2017 but did not succeed. She is considered one of the most competent and popular officers.

When SDM Sangeeta Raghav received a threatening call

Earlier, SDM Sangeeta Raghav made headlines when she used to work at Rmpur Maniharan in Saharanpur district. She received a phone call from Sanjay Singh of Deoria, who allegedly threatened and abused her. Singh intimidated SDM Raghav sought favour in a case and warned her of dire consequences. Following this SDM Raghav told police that Singh asked her to pass a verdict in favour of one Harendra Singh in a pending case. When she did not budge, the accused threatened her and used abusive language. The police nabbed the man based on his location on the Truecaller app.