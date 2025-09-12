Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life, as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Gucci Christmas tree photo goes viral

'Nepo babies' started to trend on Nepal's social media. Politcians kids, including Shrinkhala Khatiwada, was callecd out thier lavish lifestyle. Another 'Politician Kid' who was called out was Saugat Thapa, as one of his picture got the most viral in this 'Nepo babies' campaign.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life, as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Gucci Christmas tree photo goes viral
Nepal is experiencing its worst unrest in recent years, where Nepali youth came out on the streets after the government imposed ban on social media platforms. Before the ban, 'Nepo babies' started to trend on social media, targeting Politcians kids, calling out thier lavish lifestyle. The frustrated youth claimed that these 'Nepo kids' were living luxurious lives, buying expensive items, showcasing thier richness on social media, all paid thorugh the hard-earned money and taxes paid by common Nepalese.

They pointed out the vast social disparity in Nepal between rich and poor. Nepal's social media was filled with #Nepobabies, posting pictures of Politician children with expensive cars, handbags and enjoying vacations. Nepo babies Shrinkhala Khatiwada, daughter of Birodh Khatiwada, a former health minister, and Munu Sigdel Khatiwada, a member of the state parliament in Bagmati Province, were targeted.

Another 'Politician Kid' who was called out was Saugat Thapa, as one of his picture got the most viral in this 'Nepo babies' campaign. The photo shows him standing in front of a Christmas tree made from boxes of luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Gucci. Let's know about him in detail.

Who is Saugat Thapa?

Saugat Thapa is the managing director of Ansuvara Group, Pokhara, Nepal. He comes from an affluent political family as his father, Bindu Kumar Thapa, was the minister of law, communication and provincial affairs in Gandaki Province.  Saugat Thapa has a political career too, as he is also a member of the Provincial Assembly of Gandaki Province. He was also the youngest candidate in the Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry election, and he won the position of member.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he pursued Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Pokhara Lincoln International College (2017-2021). In August, he opened his lakeside resort Bagaincha. Saugat is reportedly dating Ashma Kumari KC, Miss Nepal World 2024. She was also targeted in the campaign against "Nepo Babies.

